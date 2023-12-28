1. The Yandex Cloud Boost Loyalty Program (the “Program”) was developed by Iron Hive doo Beograd (“Yandex”) and is intended to attract and retain on the Yandex Cloud Platform companies (https://cloud.yandex.com/en/docs/billing/qa/all#countries) that develop software and digital products.

2. Membership in the Program is available only to Customers who have registered a Business account on the Yandex Cloud Platform and meet the criteria specified in the Terms of Membership in the Program and on the Website at: https://cloud.yandex.com/en/cloud-boost (the “Member”)

3. A Customer who qualifies for the Program shall be entitled to submit an application for membership in the Program (the “Application”). The Application is submitted through the Yandex Website and is considered by the Yandex team within seven (7) calendar days. Based on the results of the review of the Application, Yandex, at its sole discretion, but in accordance with the principles of good faith and non-discrimination, decides whether to assign the Customer the status of a program member (“Program Member”) or to refuse to assign the said status. Information about the decision made by Yandex is sent to the Customer’s e-mail address specified when submitting an Application via the Yandex Website or when registering on the Yandex Cloud Platform.

4. Program Members have a choice of the privileges listed in paragraphs 5 and 6 of the Program. The Customer may apply under paragraph 3 only for one set of privileges: as described in paragraph 5 or 6. The privileges listed in paragraphs 7 and 8 of the Program are available to all Program Members.

5. Grant. The Program Member is provided with a Grant — up to 600 USD; Grant Period: up to one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days. The Grant consists of two parts:

5.1. 240 USD: the amount that can be spent to pay for the following Services: Yandex Compute Cloud, Yandex Virtual Private Cloud, Yandex Object Storage, Yandex Load Balancer, Yandex Marketplace, Yandex DataSphere, Yandex SpeechKit, Yandex Translate, Yandex Vision, Yandex Monitoring.

5.2. 360 USD: the amount may be spent by the Program Member to pay for other Services* of the Platform, except for those listed in paragraph 5.1.

6. Extended Grant. The Program Member is provided with an extended Grant — up 2500 USD. Grant Period: up to sixty (60) calendar days. The Grant consists of two parts:

6.1. 700 USD: the amount that can be spent to pay for the following Services: Yandex Compute Cloud, Yandex Virtual Private Cloud, Yandex Object Storage, Yandex Load Balancer, Yandex Marketplace, Yandex DataSphere, Yandex SpeechKit, Yandex Translate, Yandex Vision, Yandex Monitoring;

6.2. 1800 USD: the amount may be spent by the Program Member to pay for other Services* of the Platform, except for those listed in paragraph 6.1. and Yandex Cloud Interconnect.

6.3. In addition to the Extended Grant, the Program provides for the possibility of the Member to receive an additional Grant up to 10 000 USD:

6.3.1. 2500 USD: the amount that can be spent to pay for Infrastructure Services (Yandex Compute Cloud, Yandex Virtual Private Cloud, Yandex Object Storage, Yandex Load Balancer, Yandex Marketplace, Yandex DataSphere, Yandex SpeechKit, Yandex Translate, Yandex Vision, Yandex Monitoring) and

6.3.2. 7500 USD: the amount that can be spent to pay for other Services* of the Platform, except for those listed in paragraph 6.1., for a period of 2 (two) months from the date of their provision.

6.4. The terms and conditions for issuing an additional Grant:

6.4.1. during the first two months of the Trial Period, the Member made full use of the Extended Grant of 2500 USD and both components were utilized.

6.4.2. successful completion of an additional interview of the Member with the Program manager and/or the Architect of the Platform.

6.5. In addition to the Extended Grant, the Program Member receives free technical support of the Business level for a period of sixty (60) days from the date the Customer becomes a Member of the Program. After 60 days of becoming a Member of the Program, free Basic level support will be provided to the Member concerned. The questions and tasks for which the Member can contact Yandex Technical Support Team, as well as the response time, are listed on the page located at: https://cloud.yandex.com/en/docs/support/overview

6.6. If within two (2) months from the moment of status assignment the Program Member has switched to paid consumption (the Customer as made at least one payment), such Member receives a 20% discount on the tariffs of the following Services: Managed Service for Clickouse®, Yandex Data Proc, Yandex Managed Service for MySQL®, Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes®, Yandex Managed Service for MongoDB, Yandex Managed Service for Elasticsearch, Yandex Managed Gitlab®, Yandex Managed Service for Redis™, Yandex Cloud Functions, Yandex IoT Core, Yandex Managed Service PostgreSQL, Yandex Key Management Service, Yandex Managed Service for Greenplum®, Yandex Managed Service for Apache Kafka®, Yandex Serverless Containers, Yandex Container Registry, Yandex Application Load Balancer, Yandex DataLens, Yandex Database, Yandex Data Streams, Yandex Message Queue for a period of six (6) months since the date of the end of the Grant Period for a period of six (6) months.

6.7. Consultations provided by architects or engineers of the Yandex Cloud Platform in accordance with provision of clause 6.7.1.

6.7.1. During the Grant or Extended Grant validity period the Program Member is entitled to one (1) hour of consultations per month from an architect or engineer of the Yandex Cloud Platform concerning the construction of a cloud architecture. Format of the consultation: online via videoconferencing (Skype/Zoom/Telegram, etc.) The date and time of the consultation are set by agreement between the Program Member and a representative of the Yandex team.

7. The Program Member receives the right to participate in regular group consultation sessions (from 1 to 15 persons). Format of the consultation: online via videoconferencing (Skype/Zoom/Telegram, etc.) The date and time are set on the part of Yandex and are communicated to the Program Member by a representative of the Yandex team.

8. The Program Member receives the right to access the closed testing of new Services of the Yandex Cloud Platform in Preview mode. Methods of connecting a Member to a closed testing is determined on the part of Yandex and is communicated to the Member by a representative of the Yandex team.

9. The full list of benefits available under the Program is available to New Members only. A new Member is deemed to be one who is:

9.1. А Member who owns a Business account and is connected to the Yandex Cloud Platform for the first time (have never had an access to the Platform in accordance with other agreements);

9.2. A person who has not used the services of the Platform (paid or trial period) due to any agreements for the previous one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days prior to submitting an application.

10. A Customer of the Yandex Cloud Platform who does not fall under the description in paragraph 9 may become a member of the Program and receive access to all privileges, except for those described in paragraphs 5 and 6.

11. Yandex has the right to revoke a Program Member’s status at any time if the Member violates the obligations set out in the Agreement on the use of Yandex Cloud Platform Services. Yandex will notify the Program Member of termination of status and provided grants (Grant and Extended Grant, additional Grants) will be terminated immediately.

12. Yandex may, by its decision, terminate the Program or change its terms at any time by giving at least seven (7) calendar days' prior notice to the Program Member by sending a corresponding notice to the email address of the Program Member specified when registering an account on the Yandex Cloud Platform.

13. Restrictions:

13.1. All information provided as part of an individual and/or group consultation for the Member is advisory in nature and non-binding. Yandex shall not be liable for any loss and/or damage caused by the actions/omissions of the Program Member resulting from the use or non-use of the information and/or advice received;

13.2. Yandex shall not use the results of the intellectual activity of the Program Member for its own purposes or for the benefit of third parties.

13.3. Yandex affiliates shall not participate in the Program.

13.4. Capitalized terms used herein, unless otherwise expressly stated in the text, have the meanings ascribed to them in the offer posted at: https://yandex.com/legal/cloud_customer_agreement

✻ The list of Infrastructure Services can be found at: https://cloud.yandex.com/en/services