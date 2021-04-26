How Yandex Translate helped one of Eastern Europe’s largest translation agencies work 30% faster

TransLink had the following priorities:

faster work processes

scalability

cost reduction

As globalization increases the demand for translation services, the speed with which agencies can fulfill orders becomes a strategic advantage. As a result, traditional manual translation has ceased to be capable of satisfying the market’s increasing appetite: it is slow and expensive work, and the presence of human factors leave much to be desired in terms of quality and consistency.

Machine translation makes it possible for agencies like TransLink to save both time and money. The correct use of machine translation can provide texts that are virtually identical to manual ones.

Advantages of Yandex Translate cloud technology

The TransLink agency decided to embed the Yandex Cloud machine translation service into their production process.

In lieu of the typical translation and editing process, Yandex Translate translates the text, which the post-editor then checks for consistency, corrects any specialized terms and misspelled names, etc.

For the customer, the benefits of this approach are obvious: translations take less time and cost less. Moreover, texts are translated in a closed environment with individually granted access, ensuring maximum confidentiality.

Third-party tests have confirmed the high quality of Yandex Translate’s algorithmic translations. In the Intento report for example, it is noted that Yandex Translate has a confident lead over international competitors in terms of cost-quality ratio: it is in the top five in terms of translation quality and is significantly cheaper than its competitors.

Moreover, the algorithms continue to hone their skills. Yandex Translate uses machine learning to improve translation quality, with a constant flow of new texts processed between numerous language pairs.