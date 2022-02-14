Deploying Mercedes multi-cloud platform services in Yandex Cloud

Mercedes Me applications are based on a microservice architecture: they are placed in the container registry and delivered to regional cloud sites using the Spinnaker continuous delivery tool. Terraform is used to automate deployment.

At regional sites in Microsoft Azure, Mercedes Me services use Azure Kubernetes Service, Blob Storage, and CosmosDB. Azure Cache for Redis and Apache Kafka message broker on HDInsight are also used.

To deploy the site in Russia, they had to create a multi-cloud environment, which solved several difficult challenges. They needed to build a cloud infrastructure as close as possible to the existing sites in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem. In order to make as few as possible global changes to the applications themselves, all the programs used and their versions had to coincide as much as possible. For their own Microsoft Azure products, they needed to select and deploy equivalents which supported the same data encryption standards. In addition, it was necessary to decide whether to migrate some functional parts of the infrastructure, for example, Event Hub. They also needed to reconfigure automation tools in order to integrate into the existing pipeline of application deployment.

As a result, Mercedes-Benz Rus reached out to the expertise of external contractors and, in addition to its own team, attracted DevOps engineers OpsGuru and Luxoft to deploy in Yandex Cloud within a reasonable time.

The infrastructure created in Yandex Cloud includes two clusters of managed Kubernetes, to which the code is delivered and deployed in the same way as to other sites: through Spinnaker and Terraform. To implement this, they had to completely rewrite the automation scripts with the help of the specialists from OpsGuru and Luxoft. A load balancer has been set up at the Russian site. Here, application logs are also processed using Elasticsearch. The Opsgenie incident management system is responsible for analyzing this data, parsing notifications from Spinnaker and notifying employees. At the same time, they decided not to change the management of global events, the Azure Event Hub deals with them.

In addition to infrastructure changes, the developers of Mercedes Me needed to refactor the application code in those parts responsible for interacting with the queue processing service and with S3 storage. This is due to significant differences between the managed Apache Kafka services and the object stores in Yandex Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

To work with application data on the Russian site, Yandex Managed Service for MongoDB is used. Initially, Mercedes Me applications used version 3 of MongoDB, but its support within the managed service Yandex Cloud ended. The problem was solved by Yandex Cloud specialists, who extended the support of the cluster, and Mercedes-Benz Rus promptly migrated the service to the new version. Yandex Managed Service for Redis™ is responsible for caching in the cloud infrastructure. Due to the need to encrypt the Mercedes-Benz Rus connection, they appealed to Yandex Cloud with a request to implement Redis 6 with TLS support, which was quickly fulfilled.