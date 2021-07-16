How SpeechKit helped improve offline customer service for British American Tobacco

Observing that consumers are becoming increasingly knowledgeable, businesses like BAT recnognize the need to communicate with their audience better and anticipate what level of service their customers expect. In light of this, BAT sought to improve customer service quality by making sure that store consultants interacted with visitors politely, providing comprehensive and accurate information.

In the past, BAT had recorded and analyzed consultants' conversations in shopping centers via the tablets that consultants used to present products. Recordings were manually transcribed and analyzed. Managers checked whether consultants followed set scripts and used keywords, and collected information for several other metrics. This manual analysis was time-consuming — only 8–10% of conversations could be processed, which was insufficient for managers to make effective decisions.

In 2020, BAT decided to automate the process: at the stores were consulants sell BAT’s tobacco heating system in Russia, they began recording and transcribing consultants' conversations, analyzing the data, and making adjustments to consultants' work processes in real-time.

The task before BAT was to automate the analysis of each recording and getting summary statistics on sellers by region and period.

After looking at the available offers on the market, BAT chose to go with Yandex SpeechKit. BAT turned to Yandex Cloud, who acquainted them with the Audiobadge solution developed, using SpeechKit technology, by Yandex Cloud’s partner Vocatech. During the launch of the pilot project, it showed the highest indicators in terms of sound quality (including the amount of background noise) and the speed of speech recognition.