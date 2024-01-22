Search
Business

Expert technical support for your production environment.

The Business service plan offers a high SLA, help from specialists and development teams, early access to new services: everything you need for productive communication and confident use of our infrastructure.

Why Business?

Rapid responses and prioritized tickets

Get tech support around the clock. Critical incidents get a response within 30 minutes, and standard question in up to 4 hours.

Immersion in your project

Our engineers and experts help you solve problems, eliminate and analyze incidents, and carry out more comprehensive analysis and resolution.

Escalation to other lines and development teams

If we cannot solve a problem immediately, we call in senior specialists, experts, and development teams for assistance.

Support for IS incidents

Get warnings about the risks of incidents and timely notifications, analysis, and recommendations when one occurs.

Investigation of problems

We provide an analysis of the causes of problems and recommendations for their prevention upon request.

Access to Technical Previews

Using the Business service plan gets you early access to new Yandex Cloud tools and services.

Ready to connect?

