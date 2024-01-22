Business
Expert technical support for your production environment.
The Business service plan offers a high SLA, help from specialists and development teams, early access to new services: everything you need for productive communication and confident use of our infrastructure.
Why Business?
Rapid responses and prioritized tickets
Get tech support around the clock. Critical incidents get a response within 30 minutes, and standard question in up to 4 hours.
Immersion in your project
Our engineers and experts help you solve problems, eliminate and analyze incidents, and carry out more comprehensive analysis and resolution.
Escalation to other lines and development teams
If we cannot solve a problem immediately, we call in senior specialists, experts, and development teams for assistance.
Support for IS incidents
Get warnings about the risks of incidents and timely notifications, analysis, and recommendations when one occurs.
Investigation of problems
We provide an analysis of the causes of problems and recommendations for their prevention upon request.
Access to Technical Previews
Using the Business service plan gets you early access to new Yandex Cloud tools and services.