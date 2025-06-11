The Rules of Use of the Yandex Cloud Logo, Icon and Badge

These rules (hereinafter referred to as the “Rules”) regulate the non-commercial use of the Yandex Cloud logo, icon and badge published in the document “Yandex Cloud Platform Style: Logo, Icon and Badge” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guideline”) and the copyright holder of which is YANDEX LLC (hereinafter referred to as Yandex).

Anyone can use the logo, icon and/or badge on its website or in a mobile app as long as it does not violate these Rules and the Guideline. For the use of the logo, icon and/or badge in a way, which is not permitted in these Rules, it is necessary to obtain a written permission from Yandex by sending a request at potashevat@yandex-team.com Do not distort the logo, icon and/or badge, its proportions or color palette, or the proportions or color palette of any of its parts. Do not use the logo, icon and/or badge or any of its parts as part of another logo, icon, badge, trademark, trade name, slogan, etc. Do not place the logo, icon and/or badge in a way that may mislead the viewer into thinking that there is a relation between Yandex and another company (or a person), or its products, services or events. The logo, icon and/or badge cannot be placed on a website or in a mobile app, which is illegal, including but not limited to, contains unreliable information about Yandex, its products or services; or contains the content that violates any copyrights, damages the credit, assets or reputation of Yandex; or does not comply with Yandex’s principles. Yandex reserves the right to change these Rules. The changes will affect everyone using the logo, icon and/or badge according to these Rules. The Rules in effect are available at https://cloud.yandex.com/en/brandbook/terms. Yandex reserves the right to defend its legitimate interests with the help of the law enforcement authorities or in court in case of any use of the logo, icon and/or badge in a way not permitted in these Rules.