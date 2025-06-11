Contact UsGet started

The Rules of Use of the Yandex Cloud Logo, Icon and Badge

These rules (hereinafter referred to as the “Rules”) regulate the non-commercial use of the Yandex Cloud logo, icon and badge published in the document “Yandex Cloud Platform Style: Logo, Icon and Badge” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guideline”) and the copyright holder of which is YANDEX LLC (hereinafter referred to as Yandex).

  1. Anyone can use the logo, icon and/or badge on its website or in a mobile app as long as it does not violate these Rules and the Guideline. For the use of the logo, icon and/or badge in a way, which is not permitted in these Rules, it is necessary to obtain a written permission from Yandex by sending a request at potashevat@yandex-team.com
  2. Do not distort the logo, icon and/or badge, its proportions or color palette, or the proportions or color palette of any of its parts. Do not use the logo, icon and/or badge or any of its parts as part of another logo, icon, badge, trademark, trade name, slogan, etc.
  3. Do not place the logo, icon and/or badge in a way that may mislead the viewer into thinking that there is a relation between Yandex and another company (or a person), or its products, services or events.
  4. The logo, icon and/or badge cannot be placed on a website or in a mobile app, which is illegal, including but not limited to, contains unreliable information about Yandex, its products or services; or contains the content that violates any copyrights, damages the credit, assets or reputation of Yandex; or does not comply with Yandex’s principles.
  5. Yandex reserves the right to change these Rules. The changes will affect everyone using the logo, icon and/or badge according to these Rules. The Rules in effect are available at https://cloud.yandex.com/en/brandbook/terms.
  6. Yandex reserves the right to defend its legitimate interests with the help of the law enforcement authorities or in court in case of any use of the logo, icon and/or badge in a way not permitted in these Rules.

Main / Yandex Cloud platform logotype and icons /