Real‑time analytics databases: Empowering decision‑making

Growing importance of data analytics in business operations

The most important resource in the 21st century is data. Suppose you observe a business altering its pricing, marketing approach, etc. In that case, it is likely because it continually examines historical data trends and identifies adjustments that will strengthen its position in the market. This will enable them to outperform competing brands and create a new data market.

Although data warehouses are suitable for use cases requiring the integration of several data sources, they are often inefficient for real‑time analytics. Data visualization was predicted to have a global market worth $7.76 billion by 2023, up 9.47% from 2017 .

Data warehouses are built with the long term in mind. They are intended to meet precise, organized reporting and analytics needs that you may need to fulfill over an extended period.

Analytics databases are designed to handle comparable query workloads but with the additional restriction of time sensitivity. Because of this limitation, they are designed to be more adaptable to a wide range of data formats, with built‑in optimizations for fast data intake and consumption.

Data warehouses and real‑time databases share many architectural aspects. Both kinds of databases, for example, can leverage massively parallel processing to provide distributed computing for quicker query returns. However, there are substantial variations between the two, particularly in terms of adjusting to dynamic workloads.

One example is an analytics database’s capacity to scale up and down depending on real‑time data needs. A conventional data warehouse is simply not built or equipped to do so due to its architecture and the operations that power it.

Key differences between traditional databases and real‑time analytics databases

A traditional database, also called a relational database, follows the relational model and relies on tables to store data. Its primary purpose is to handle data. It is well suited for tasks like recording financial transactions or managing inventory. In order to retrieve and manipulate data, traditional databases utilize SQL (Structured Query Language) while ensuring the consistency and integrity of the data through ACID (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability) transactions. Some examples of traditional databases include MySQL, Oracle, and Microsoft SQL Server.

On the other hand, an analytical database or a data warehouse is specifically designed to handle vast amounts of data and complex queries. It excels in read‑intensive operations and finds extensive use in data analysis and business intelligence applications. Analytical databases organize data into dimensions and facts using a star or snowflake schema. They also support OLAP (Online Analytical Processing) queries that enable business users to slice and dice the data in many ways for analysis.

Additionally, analytical databases have functionalities such as data mining and predictive analytics. Some popular examples of databases include Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, and Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse.