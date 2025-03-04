Performance impact of materialized views in ClickHouse®

It is very important to understand that MVs only work on the data blocks which are currently being inserted, so when doing aggregation logic, you have to keep in mind that groups can have multiple entries in the target table, as the grouping is only done on the current insert block.

So for an example if you group by column A having the values 1 and 2 within the first insert block into the table, and having values 2 and 3 in the second bunch of the insert, you will still end up with two rows of the value 2 in the target table, as they have been in different insert bunches and therefore not grouped together within the materialized view.

Knowing that materialized views are actually a trigger logic, copying data when inserted into a source table into a separate target table, we can assume that writing data to the target table takes the same amount of time as writing data to the source table.

So each MV would at least double the amount of data written and therefore reduce the insert queries per second by a factor of 50%, as the resources behind ClickHouse will have to write the data twice.

Of course depending on what operations or calculations you do on your MVs, this can change dramatically, as the target rows might be a factor of 100 less depending on aggregations etc, so we keep it simple by not doing any compute intense data transformations in our tests.

To be able to differentiate between IO performance and general overhead, all tests will be made on two different table engines, one will make use of Table‑Engine Null (it writes data to /dev/null but still triggers materialized views with the correct data inserted), so we can eliminate the impact of disk performance, the other engine will be the ClickHouse working horse MergeTree.

The second test will be done with two types of inserts, inserting 100 rows and one million rows.

All tests are made on a Dell Latitude laptop with a 6 core processor and a normal consumer nvme disk.

As the absolute values are not the goal of the benchmarks, but only the relative difference counts, the exact specs are not relevant.

To get the final benchmark data I made use of the clickhouse‑benchmark cli tool.

First of all we need our baseline for the measurements. Therefore I created these two tables which will be the source table:

CREATE TABLE raw_mt ( dCol Date , iCol UInt32, strCol String ) Engine = MergeTree PARTITION BY tuple() ORDER BY (dCol, iCol); CREATE TABLE raw_null ( dCol Date , iCol UInt32, strCol String ) Engine = Null ;

To generate the data to insert, I make use of rand() and table function numbers() :

INSERT INTO raw_null SELECT toDate( '2022-11-01' ) + number % 30 , rand() % 100000 , repeat( 'a' , rand( 1 ) % 40 ) FROM numbers(x)

When inserting in batches of x = 100, I could easily get up to 1,730 inserts per second on the Null engine, and also the MergeTree table could get up to 920 inserts per second.

When I increased the batch size to one million rows, the Null table engine reached 32 inserts per second, while MergeTree got down to 5.8 inserts per second (Which still means 5.8 million rows per second inserted on a laptop, so not slow at all…).

So now as we have our baseline for inserts without any materialized views impacted, let’s see how performance of inserts will change when a MV is involved.

First of all we need a target table where the MV should send its data to, so to keep things fair we’ll create everything again in a set of Null and MergeTree engines:

CREATE TABLE mv_mt_0 ( dCol Date , iCol UInt32, strCol String ) Engine = MergeTree PARTITION BY tuple() ORDER BY (dCol, iCol); CREATE TABLE mv_null_0 ( dCol Date , iCol UInt32, strCol String ) Engine = Null ;

We keep all columns exactly the same, to just measure the performance of the insert in the views, without being affected by any functions at all.

This also means that our view declaration looks quite simple:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mt_0_trig TO mv_mt_0 AS SELECT * FROM raw_mt CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW null_0_trig TO mv_null_0 AS SELECT * FROM raw_null

Now after clearing the raw_mt table, I restarted the insert process benchmark.

When inserting with a batch size of 100, the Null engine still handled 1,007 inserts per second, while the MergeTree table achieved 412 inserts per second.

This means around 42% less inserts for the Null table while the impact on MergeTree with 55% is a bit higher, but still not very harmful.

When increasing the batch size to one million, the Null engine achieved 30.7 (4% slower) inserts per second, while MergeTree reached 3.6 (38% slower) inserts per second.

Batch Size Engine Null — Direct Engine Null + 1 MV MergeTree Direct MergeTree + 1 MV 100 1733.6 1007.5 923.3 411.9 1 Million 32.1 30.8 5.8 3.7

These results are already quite interesting.

Especially for MergeTree, adding a single materialized view leads to a reduction of insert queries by half. But on the other hand it also results in double the rows written to disk as both tables get their data, so the total amount of rows per second written has not changed.

Meaning adding a single MV to a table will normally not hurt your performance at all, but what if we need more of them.

When building ClickHouse pipelines, you may want to chain multiple materialized views in a row. Maybe the first step is to filter out malformed data, the second step is adding to hourly aggregates and the third step fills a daily aggregation.

Of course normally the Data would change in between two MVs, and most likely will be reduced regarding size or rows, but to keep measurement easier, we will just move the same data around even more.

So we will just create a bunch of target tables for MVs like we did before:

CREATE TABLE mv_mt_X ( dCol Date , iCol UInt32, strCol String ) Engine = MergeTree PARTITION BY tuple() ORDER BY (dCol, iCol); CREATE TABLE mv_null_X ( dCol Date , iCol UInt32, strCol String ) Engine = Null ;

Just replacing the X with 1.50 depending on how long our chain should be.

Then we create our triggers accordingly to move the data through the chain:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mt_X_trig TO mv_mt_X AS SELECT * FROM mv_mt_(X -1 ) CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW null_X_trig TO mv_null_X AS SELECT * FROM mv_null_(X -1 )

So I did the same insert benchmarks, using chain sizes of 5,10 and 50. For better readability I’ll put them in two tables and add the result of the previous benchmarks without MV and a single view. Unit is still inserts per second:

Null Engine:

Batch Size No View CL 1 CL 5 CL 10 CL 50 100 1733.6 1007.5 459.5 273.3 67.3 1 Million 32.1 30.8 29.9 28.8 21.8

Mergetree Engine:

Batch Size No View CL 1 CL 5 CL 10 CL 50 100 923.3 411.9 188.9 95.9 16.7 1 Million 5.8 3.7 1.3 0.7 0.15

For better visualization, I put the values of the MergeTree Benchmark on a Graph, based on a double logarithmic scale, to better show the linearity of inserts per second and amount of MVs involved: