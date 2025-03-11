What is data vault?

In today’s competitive world, data is becoming an increasingly important entity.

Many businesses are gaining or losing success due to their data modeling strategies. The million‑dollar question however is how a company can effectively and efficiently represent data to achieve flexibility, scalability, and agility.

Data Vaults are often the answer to this question.

What are Data Vault applications though? What are the advantages of a Data Vault over other schemas? Why should we implement it in the cloud?

Definition Of A Data Vault

A Data Vault is a hybrid data modeling system that provides a comprehensive solution in terms of methodology and architecture to meet the business needs of any enterprise through the effective and efficient implementation of advanced data warehouse techniques.

Data Vaults not only overcome the shortcomings of 3NF but also provide a consistent, scalable, flexible, and adaptable design, suitable for addressing the emerging needs of modern‑day enterprises, which other mainstream data modeling approaches have failed to provide.

A Data Vault is based on three significant entities, namely: