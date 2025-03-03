What is Apache Kafka®: An overview of a technology

Let’s now understand the essential components of Apache Kafka’s architecture. It will further clarify why Kafka is ideal for real‑time streaming data.

To begin with, producer APIs (data‑generating applications) publish and write data on a Kafka cluster (groups of servers). Consumer APIs, as discussed, are applications that receive data from Kafka clusters. As such, Kafka sits in the middle of consumers and producers.

Kafka divides data into topics. A topic is a layer of abstraction that assigns a label to similar streams of records. For example, streaming data from a football match, a cricket match, and a basketball match are three different topics.

Further, Kafka separates a particular topic’s data streams into partitions and stores each in a broker (server). A partition is a data unit containing a sequence of events. Kafka stores a partition as an immutable commit log. Users can’t modify or delete it.

An example of partitions for a football match would be a data stream of different countries — France vs. Argentina, Morocco vs. Portugal, and England vs. Brazil — three different partitions under the football match topic.

Kafka assigns each message/event within a partition a timestamp or an offset according to the order in which it receives a message. For instance, a partition for France vs. Argentina can contain three events. The first can be a goal, the second a foul, and the third a free kick. Kafka will keep logging these events until the match is over.

Consumer applications subscribe to a partition making the system scalable. They can also read records/events in a particular partition in any order. And since Kafka replicates each partition onto several other servers, the architecture is highly fault tolerant.

On top of that, you can configure the expiration time for groups of messages. For example, you can tell Kafka to delete messages older than a day. The practice makes way for new messages to enter the event stream without using a lot of memory.

Lastly, a Zookeeper service manages brokers by coordinating their activities and keeping track of their availability.

Security and Compliance

Apache Kafka lets you configure security settings on producer and consumer applications through Kafka Streams. Kafka Streams is a stream‑processing library for developing microservices.

You can enable data encryption to secure communication between Kafka brokers and client applications. Also, client authentication features allow you to specify the clients you want to connect to the Kafka cluster.

Additionally, you can authorize particular clients to have read/write access, letting you restrict specific applications to update Kafka topics.

Kafka performance

Kafka provides a high data stream processing rate due to distributed architecture. And since it divides a data topic into several partitions, data size doesn’t affect Kafka’s performance.

Speed

As mentioned, Apache Kafka works with low latency and high throughput, delivering messages within as low as two milliseconds .

Scalability

The distributed architecture and the publish‑subscribe model offer high scalability. Several consumers can subscribe to partitions with less downtime. And replication allows for data processing in multiple availability zones. And, it lets you expand and contract storage per your needs.

How Apache Kafka® Is Used?

Its main functions are centralized collection, log aggregation, real‑time processing, secure storage, and transmission of a large number of messages from separate services. A distributed, horizontally scalable platform, it’s usually used for large amounts of unstructured data:

Large‑scale IoT/IIoT systems with a multitude of sensors, controllers, and other end devices.

Analytics systems: For example, Kafka ® is used in IBM and DataSift companies as a collector for monitoring events and a real time tracker of user data stream consumption.

is used in IBM and DataSift companies as a collector for monitoring events and a real time tracker of user data stream consumption. Financial systems. Bank of America, Nordea, Robinhood, and ING Bank all make use of it.

Social media: Kafka is part of the infrastructure processing streaming for Twitter, and LinkedIn leverages it to stream data on activity and operational statistics for apps.

Geo‑positioning systems: Foursquare uses it to transmit messages between online and offline systems and integrate monitoring tools into its big data infrastructure built on Hadoop.

Telecom operators: Verizon, T‑Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, and more.

Online games: For instance, Demonware, a division of Activision Blizzard, processes user logs with it.

Use cases

The simplest example of the use of Apache Kafka® is to collect session logs from clients in streaming mode or logs from physical server files, and then put them somewhere like the Apache Hadoop HDFS file system or ClickHouse®. The service also lets you build a data pipeline to extract business‑critical information from raw information using machine learning algorithms.

In general, Apache Kafka is a good choice when you need to:

Handle large volumes of data streams in real‑time or near real‑time

Process and analyze data as it flows through the system

Integrate multiple data sources and applications

Provide reliable data transfer between systems

Scale horizontally and handle high‑traffic loads

Who uses Kafka?

Several significant high‑tech companies use Kafka to manage data. LinkedIn is the first user and creator of Kafka. It later sold Kafka to Apache.

Spotify, Uber, Tumbler, PayPal, Cisco, and Netflix are among the many renowned names that depend on Apache Kafka for big data processing.

What are Apache Kafka Challenges?

Despite all its benefits, Kafka can be tricky to work with. The most fundamental problem is its inability to store historical data for long. At some point, the messages in a partitioned stream will expire, and data will disappear completely. It also means tuning data retention settings takes a lot of work.

Furthermore, Kafka has limited all‑in‑one monitoring tools apart from Kafka monitor. Of course, you can get other network monitoring and predictive maintenance tools to keep track of Kafka clusters. But the Kafka monitor is meant for identifying deployment issues. And the network monitor tools only offer standard metrics to track server performance.

Also, if the message size increases, brokers begin to compress them. The compression results in performance loss and reduces speed.

And while partition replication offers high availability, it can cause redundant data copies. They can take up more space and increase storage costs.

Final words

Originally created by LinkedIn, Apache Kafka is now a popular real‑time event streaming platform. Significant companies like Uber, Netflix, and Spotify use Kafka to process data and deliver customer value.

Its distributed commit log model and publish‑subscribe messaging system offer reliability and flexibility. The data partitioning mechanism makes the platform highly scalable.

However, storing historical data and monitoring its performance takes time and effort. But even so, the platform is the best for building numerous real‑time services and data pipelines.