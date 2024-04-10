Yandex Cloud opens new data center in Kazakhstan

We pay special attention to the development of the IT market in Kazakhstan. As part of the Yandex Cloud Boost Cloud Technology grant program, we are supporting Kazakh IT startups and cooperating with accelerators, business incubators, and technology parks.

Startups can use cloud resources to build their infrastructure and create services, and get access to Yandex Cloud expertise and technologies. This allows new IT projects to easily develop their products, quickly integrate AI technologies, and launch their services.

74 Kazakh companies have received grants for cloud infrastructure worth more than 160 million tenge since the launch of the Yandex Cloud Boost program. More than a third of them have taken advantage of Yandex Cloud’s special offer for Astana Hub residents. In addition to Astana Hub, our partners include the MOST Ventures ecosystem, Terrikon Valley from Karaganda, TechnoWomen, as well as the startup incubators of NURIS and KBTU universities.

In addition, we continue to invest in the development of cloud technology competencies among students, developers, and tech specialists in Kazakhstan. 1400 people people in Kazakhstan have already learned to work with cloud services at Yandex Cloud’s educational programs and courses.