A dashboard for a table of 150 million rows in 1.5 seconds

As data volumes grow, (which is inevitable for any company), dashboards can begin taking up to a minute to load. The more data, the slower dashboards begin working, especially when you build them into detailed tables. Combining ClickHouse databases with the Yandex DataLens BI system is a popular solution for data analysis: these tools integrate natively and work fast together. In this article, we’ll tell you how to use tables of 150 million rows to build the fastest dashboard possible, and about the technical limitations.

Within Yandex, we use dashboards and product-based approaches to create reporting systems, and we regularly ask our colleagues what’s important for them when working with dashboards. A survey by the Yandex Go team showed that speed was the bottleneck of this tool.

In 2022, the Go team switched to Yandex DataLens. They had previous been using Tableau, a tool with its own in-house Hyper database, but its performance did not satisfy users.

DataLens uses an asynchronous method of drawing and loading graphs and natively connects to ClickHouse, which allowed the Go team to accelerate basic reporting.

First, the team transferred data from its internal YT storage (an equivalent of YTsaurus , recently released in open-source) to ClickHouse. This made it possible to use Clickhouse’s capabilities to optimize data storage and processing. As a result, the team was able to achieve much higher performance than with the Tableau internal database.

Next, they needed to understand exactly which request gets from the database to the dashboard. Asynchronous loading of charts in the user’s field of view, a convenient inspector, and fast database performance customizable for specific query types led to a report with 100 M rows loading 6X faster: from 24-27 seconds in Tableau to 4-6 seconds in DataLens. Users both felt and appreciated these results.