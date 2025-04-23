Terms of Yandex Cloud Promo Program
The Yandex Cloud Promo Program (the “Program”) has been developed by Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C. (“Yandex”) and is intended to attract and retain companies to the Yandex Cloud Platform.
Membership in the Program is available only to Customers who have registered a business account on the Yandex Cloud Platform and have installed Yandex Metrica on their business website.
A Customer who qualifies for the Program shall be entitled to submit an application for membership in the Program (the “Application”). The Application is submitted through the completion of Yandex Form (https://forms.yandex.ru/surveys/13740956.58b17a7519491591352fe1c61ad334da7500e28d) and is reviewed by the Yandex team within seven (7) calendar days. Yandex, at its sole discretion, but in accordance with the criteria for the Selection of Members (Supplement No. 1) and the principles of good faith and non‑discrimination, decides whether to assign the Customer the status of a program member (“Program Member”) or to refuse to assign the said status. Information about the decision made by Yandex is sent to the Customer’s e-mail address specified when submitting the Application via the Yandex Website or when registering on the Yandex Cloud Platform.
The Member is entitled to the following privileges:
4.1. Grant. The Member is provided with a Grant — up to 500 USD. The Grant validity period: up to one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days.
4.1.1. Yandex reserves the right to audit the Member’s usage of the Grant at any time. Any misuse, fraud, or violation of the program’s terms will result in immediate revocation of the remaining Grant amount and may result in suspension from the Program.
4.1.2. If the Member fails to use the entire Grant amount within the Grant term, the unused portion will expire without any notice or compensation. Yandex is under no obligation to extend the validity of the Grant or offer any alternative benefits.
The full list of privileges granted under the Program is available to New Members only.
A new Member is deemed to be:
6.1. A Customer who owns a business account and is connected to the Yandex Cloud Platform for the first time. Yandex reserves the right to verify the Customer’s business account and past usage history to ensure that the Customer qualifies as a New Member under this definition. Any attempt to circumvent this requirement by creating multiple accounts or submitting fraudulent information will result in disqualification from the Program and possible legal action.
6.2. A person who has not used the services of the Platform (paid or trial period) during three hundred and sixty (360) calendar days prior to submitting the application.
A Customer of the Yandex Cloud Platform who does not fall under the description in paragraph 6 may become a member of the Program if the Customer’s Application is approved by Yandex and receive access to all privileges, except for those described in paragraph 4.1.
Yandex has the right to at any time deprive the Program Member of status in the event of a violation by the Member of the obligations established by Yandex.Cloud Customer Agreement, as well as in the event of a violation of the terms of this Program and/or detection of dishonest actions aimed at deceiving Yandex or other Program Members, abuse of rights granted to the Program Member. Yandex is not obligated to offer an opportunity to cure such a breach.
7.1. Yandex shall notify the Program Member of the termination of the Member status by sending a notice to the Member’s email address specified at the time of registering an account on the Yandex Cloud Platform. The Program Member is solely responsible for ensuring that their contact information is up to date. Yandex shall not be held liable for any failure to receive such notification due to outdated or incorrect contact details provided by the Member. The notice of termination shall be deemed effective upon sending, regardless of whether the Member acknowledges receipt of the email.
The Program Member status is deemed as terminated from the moment a respective notice is sent, no less than ten (10) calendar days before the Member is deprived of the Program Member status. Yandex reserves the right to immediately revoke access to certain Program privileges, services, or resources during the ten (10) calendar day notice period, to protect the integrity of Yandex Cloud Platform services and prevent any further potential abuse by the Program Member.
Yandex may, by its decision, at any time terminate the Program or change its terms by sending at least ten (10) calendar days in advance a notice to the Program Member’s email address specified when registering an account on the Yandex Cloud Platform. Continued participation in the Program after notice of modification constitutes acceptance of the updated terms.
Restrictions:
9.1. In no event shall Yandex be liable for indirect, consequential, special, punitive, or incidental damages, including but not limited to loss of profits, business interruption, or loss of data.
9.2. Membership in the program is not available to government entities that comply with specific procurement, sourcing, and benefit regulations.
9.3. The Program Member independently determines the restrictions established by the applicable law for the placement of data for working with Yandex Services. The Program Member agrees to indemnify and hold harmless Yandex from any liabilities, claims, damages, or expenses arising from the Member’s failure to comply with applicable laws or regulations regarding data placement and storage. Yandex retains the right to request evidence of compliance with such laws at any time, and the failure to provide such evidence may result in the suspension or termination of Program Membership.
9.4. If the Program Member processes personal data of end users or other identifiable persons while using Yandex Services, the Program Member is responsible for ensuing legality of such personal data processing. Yandex shall not be liable for any claims, damages, or fines arising from the Program Member’s failure to comply with data protection laws, which may imply the collection of appropriate consents, as well as for the due awareness of data subjects of such processing.
9.5. The Member confirms that he has read and agrees with the selection criteria in Supplement 1, and in case of detection of non-compliance with any criteria, the Member undertakes to notify Yandex at the address: cloud-boost@yandex-team.ru
9.6. The Program Member agrees to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Yandex, its affiliates, and their respective officers, directors, and employees from any claims, damages, liabilities, losses, costs, and expenses (including reasonable legal fees) arising out of or in connection with the Program Member’s use of the Yandex Services, including but not limited to any violation of applicable laws, misuse of services, or third-party claims.
9.7. All confidential information and intellectual property shared by Yandex with the Program Member during the term of the Program shall remain the exclusive property of Yandex. The Program Member shall not use, disclose, or exploit Yandex’s confidential information or intellectual property for any purpose other than participation in the Program without Yandex’s prior written consent.
Capitalized terms used herein, unless the text expressly requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to them in the offer posted at: https://yandex.com/legal/cloud_customer_agreement
Supplement No. 1. Selection criteria for Members
- Your company is a commercial organization.
- Your company is not an educational or government agency. Compliance with the criterion is determined based on the data provided, such as: type of legal entity, status of the founders and general director, as well as information from open sources (website, questionnaire, presentation, etc.).
- Your company is not involved in cryptocurrency mining.
- Your company has not previously participated in the Program.
- Your company is a new Yandex Cloud customer. Your company has registered a business account in Yandex Cloud.
- Your company has no employment or other connections with government officials. “Public officials” include: a) civil servants (as defined in the country of jurisdiction of the legal entity); b) members of boards of directors, officials, directors of government and state companies; с) officials or representatives of public international organizations (such as the United Nations, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization); d) officials of political parties; (e) members of royal and ruling families.
- Your company, employees, directors and/or founders do not have a conflict of interest in relation to Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C. and/or any Yandex company that you did not disclose to Yandex when submitting the Application. The term “conflict of interest” means the following situations: a) the Customer, directors, founders or employees of the Customer are close relatives of employees of Iron Hive doo Beograd or any of the employees of Yandex companies who make decisions within the framework of the Program implementation, or who have information that may give an advantage to the Customer under the Program; b) The Customer, directors, founders or employees of the Customer, or their close relatives, are full- or part-time employees of a Yandex company, or provide any services to Yandex companies and/or employees of Yandex companies who make decisions within the framework of the Program implementation, or who have information that may give an advantage to the Customer under the Program; с) the Customer, directors, founders or employees of the Customer are directors of Yandex suppliers and/or partners or have significant influence on them; d) the Customer, director, founder or employees of the Customer, or their close relatives have significant influence on Yandex; e) Yandex, including directors or employees, or their close relatives have significant influence on the Customer; f) Yandex companies, and/or employees of the Yandex group making decisions within the framework of the Program implementation, or possessing information that may give an advantage to the Customer within the framework of the Program provide any services to the Customer, his employees, directors and/or founders; g) The Customer is in the process of negotiating agreements with Yandex (except for negotiations on membership in the Program).
For the purposes of this clause: (i) “directors, employees of the Customer” mean executive, non-executive, managing directors or persons who are managers of the Customer’s company or its business units (for example, financial director, member of the board or supervisory board, etc.), as well as employees making decisions as part of concluding or executing an agreement with Yandex; (ii) close relatives mean family members or persons who can potentially influence the decisions of an employee or director in transactions involving a party to the agreement, including children (including adopted children, stepchildren), parents (including step parents), spouses (including those in a civil marriage), brothers and sisters (including step-brothers and step-sisters), parents of spouses, brothers and sisters of spouses, close friends or other persons who have family or close relationships and/or manage a household with an employee or director of a party to the agreement; (iii) significant influence means the right to participate in decisions regarding the financial and operating policies of the organization, and membership in the board of directors or similar body, ownership of shares or interests that give 10% or more voting rights, any other economic interest that may influence decisions, are deemed as significant influence.
- Your company, its employees and/or founders are not affiliated with any Yandex group company: “Affiliates” mean: a) companies that directly or indirectly, through one or more intermediaries, manage companies of the Yandex group of companies, are managed by the Yandex group or are under joint control of the Yandex group (excluding subsidiaries directly or indirectly entirely owned by the Yandex group); b) unconsolidated entities in which the Yandex Group has significant influence or which have significant influence over the Yandex Group; с) individuals who directly or indirectly own blocks of shares with voting rights in the Yandex group, which enable them to exercise significant influence on the Yandex group, and close relatives of any such person; d) senior management of the Yandex group, defined as persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the group, including directors and senior management of the group, as well as close relatives of such persons; and e) companies in which a significant shareholding with voting rights is owned directly or indirectly by any person specified in paragraphs. с) or d) above, or over which such person can exercise significant influence, including any companies owned by directors of the Yandex group companies or shareholders owning 10% or more of the voting shares of the group, and any companies in which a representative of the group’s senior management works.