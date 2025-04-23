Terms of Yandex Cloud Promo Program

The Yandex Cloud Promo Program (the “Program”) has been developed by Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C. (“Yandex”) and is intended to attract and retain companies to the Yandex Cloud Platform.

Membership in the Program is available only to Customers who have registered a business account on the Yandex Cloud Platform and have installed Yandex Metrica on their business website.

A Customer who qualifies for the Program shall be entitled to submit an application for membership in the Program (the “Application”). The Application is submitted through the completion of Yandex Form (https://forms.yandex.ru/surveys/13740956.58b17a7519491591352fe1c61ad334da7500e28d) and is reviewed by the Yandex team within seven (7) calendar days. Yandex, at its sole discretion, but in accordance with the criteria for the Selection of Members (Supplement No. 1) and the principles of good faith and non‑discrimination, decides whether to assign the Customer the status of a program member (“Program Member”) or to refuse to assign the said status. Information about the decision made by Yandex is sent to the Customer’s e-mail address specified when submitting the Application via the Yandex Website or when registering on the Yandex Cloud Platform.

The Member is entitled to the following privileges:

4.1. Grant. The Member is provided with a Grant — up to 500 USD. The Grant validity period: up to one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days.

4.1.1. Yandex reserves the right to audit the Member’s usage of the Grant at any time. Any misuse, fraud, or violation of the program’s terms will result in immediate revocation of the remaining Grant amount and may result in suspension from the Program.

4.1.2. If the Member fails to use the entire Grant amount within the Grant term, the unused portion will expire without any notice or compensation. Yandex is under no obligation to extend the validity of the Grant or offer any alternative benefits.

The full list of privileges granted under the Program is available to New Members only.

A new Member is deemed to be:

6.1. A Customer who owns a business account and is connected to the Yandex Cloud Platform for the first time. Yandex reserves the right to verify the Customer’s business account and past usage history to ensure that the Customer qualifies as a New Member under this definition. Any attempt to circumvent this requirement by creating multiple accounts or submitting fraudulent information will result in disqualification from the Program and possible legal action.

6.2. A person who has not used the services of the Platform (paid or trial period) during three hundred and sixty (360) calendar days prior to submitting the application.

A Customer of the Yandex Cloud Platform who does not fall under the description in paragraph 6 may become a member of the Program if the Customer’s Application is approved by Yandex and receive access to all privileges, except for those described in paragraph 4.1.

Yandex has the right to at any time deprive the Program Member of status in the event of a violation by the Member of the obligations established by Yandex.Cloud Customer Agreement, as well as in the event of a violation of the terms of this Program and/or detection of dishonest actions aimed at deceiving Yandex or other Program Members, abuse of rights granted to the Program Member. Yandex is not obligated to offer an opportunity to cure such a breach.

7.1. Yandex shall notify the Program Member of the termination of the Member status by sending a notice to the Member’s email address specified at the time of registering an account on the Yandex Cloud Platform. The Program Member is solely responsible for ensuring that their contact information is up to date. Yandex shall not be held liable for any failure to receive such notification due to outdated or incorrect contact details provided by the Member. The notice of termination shall be deemed effective upon sending, regardless of whether the Member acknowledges receipt of the email.

The Program Member status is deemed as terminated from the moment a respective notice is sent, no less than ten (10) calendar days before the Member is deprived of the Program Member status. Yandex reserves the right to immediately revoke access to certain Program privileges, services, or resources during the ten (10) calendar day notice period, to protect the integrity of Yandex Cloud Platform services and prevent any further potential abuse by the Program Member.

Yandex may, by its decision, at any time terminate the Program or change its terms by sending at least ten (10) calendar days in advance a notice to the Program Member’s email address specified when registering an account on the Yandex Cloud Platform. Continued participation in the Program after notice of modification constitutes acceptance of the updated terms.