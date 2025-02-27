Yandex Serverless Integrations
Configure and manage Serverless-based service integrations.
Everything needed for easy integrations: your systems with Yandex Cloud services, and Yandex Cloud services with each other.
Yandex Workflows and Yandex EventRouter are provided free of charge and are currently at the Preview stage.
Implement your projects with Yandex Serverless Integrations
Build microservice architectures
Develop applications consisting of multiple services and combine them into a single API.
Create EDA applications
Develop event-oriented serverless applications using orchestration and choreography approaches to organize and manage interactions between events.
Automation
Use Yandex Workflows to automate:
— workflows, e.g., processing receipts in cost accounting applications
— business scenarios, e.g., tracking orders
— monitoring and notification systems, e.g., responding to security incidents.
Getting started
- Go to the Yandex Serverless Integrations service in the console.
- In the left-hand panel, select the relevant tool and go to its settings.
FAQ
A tool that allows you to build, coordinate, and automate a sequence of tasks, as well as complex business processes, using a visual designer or declarative specification in YAML.