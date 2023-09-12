Search
The service enables you to collect, store, and display metrics,
as well as configure alerts and send notifications for them.

Automatic metric collection

Yandex Monitoring automatically collects metrics for your cloud resources, without any additional effort on your part.

Charts and dashboards

You can create a separate chart based on multiple metrics or combine all metrics for your application in a single dashboard.

Service dashboards

Yandex Monitoring has preconfigured dashboards for Yandex Cloud services.

API for data export

The service supports the REST API. Visualize exported metrics and track your cloud and on-premise infrastructure in a single system.

Upload your own metrics

You can upload metrics from applications deployed in Yandex Cloud to the service or use local data sources.

Alerts and notifications

You can configure notifications to be sent when metric thresholds are reached. Get notifications by email or SMS and subscribe other users.

Getting started

Create a dashboard and add a data chart and metrics using functions.

Questions and answers

What is a metric?

Metrics show a change of some value over time. For example, the resource status of a Yandex Cloud service: the amount of used disk space, network data transfer rate, and so on.

Documentation

Get started with Yandex Monitoring

