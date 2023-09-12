Yandex Monitoring
The service enables you to collect, store, and display metrics,
as well as configure alerts and send notifications for them.
Automatic metric collection
Yandex Monitoring automatically collects metrics for your cloud resources, without any additional effort on your part.
Charts and dashboards
You can create a separate chart based on multiple metrics or combine all metrics for your application in a single dashboard.
Service dashboards
Yandex Monitoring has preconfigured dashboards for Yandex Cloud services.
API for data export
The service supports the REST API. Visualize exported metrics and track your cloud and on-premise infrastructure in a single system.
Upload your own metrics
You can upload metrics from applications deployed in Yandex Cloud to the service or use local data sources.
Alerts and notifications
You can configure notifications to be sent when metric thresholds are reached. Get notifications by email or SMS and subscribe other users.
Getting started
Create a dashboard and add a data chart and metrics using functions.
Questions and answers
What is a metric?
Metrics show a change of some value over time. For example, the resource status of a Yandex Cloud service: the amount of used disk space, network data transfer rate, and so on.
How do I create a unified monitoring system?
What is alerting?
