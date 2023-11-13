Yandex Managed Service for Apache Airflow

Apache Airflow has several features that make it a unique and powerful tool for automating tasks, planning and managing workflows (workflow orchestration). The main features that set Apache Airflow apart are:

Support for a variety of data sources and plugins. Apache Airflow features more than 150 integrations with data storage and processing services, including Yandex Cloud services.

Scalability. Apache Airflow supports the dynamic creation of computing resources to perform tasks, and is capable of adapting to current loads.

Open source and an active community. Apache Airflow is an open-source project. The community of developers and users provides support and continuous updates for the tool.

Dependency identification. Apache Airflow allows you to explicitly define dependencies between tasks, which gives you control over how they are completed. This is useful when orchestrating complex processes.

Monitoring and logging. Apache Airflow provides tools for monitoring and logging tasks. You can easily monitor tasks’ status and progress, and analyze logs to identify errors and improve performance.

Customizability. You can customize Apache Airflow to suit your needs by creating your own operators and expanding functionality with custom plugins.