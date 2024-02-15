Search
Contact UsGet started

Yandex Cloud Logging

A service for aggregating and reading logs of user applications
and Yandex Cloud resources.

Get startedDocumentation

Service and application logs

The service aggregates runtime data from different resources into a log group. Use pre-configured log groups or create new ones for selected services and applications.

Filtering and search

Filter entries using queries. When working with Cloud Logging, you can use logical operators, search by parameters, or search within JSON parameters.

Secure data storage

Cloud Logging collects, processes, and stores logs for up to 31 days. An isolated data storage space is allocated for each log group. You can configure read and write access using roles.

Export data to Object Storage

Create a bucket and make it a data sink to set up one-time log uploads.

Grafana® plugin

Add data from Cloud Logging and diagnostic information from other systems integrated with Grafana to one dashboard.

Getting started

Create a user log group and try to run a search using a query.

Console
Full screen image

FAQ

Why do I need Cloud Logging?

With the advanced filtering features of Cloud Logging, you can quickly search logs of cloud resources and debug your infrastructure and applications with ease. You can work with logs over the API or CLI.

Get started with Cloud Logging

ConsoleDocumentation

Useful links

Talk to an expert
Pricing