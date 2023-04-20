Search
A service for creating and storing secrets in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
Create secrets in the management console or using the API.

Centralized storage

Your secrets are safely stored in one place, easily integrated with your cloud services, and accessible via external systems over the gRPC or REST API.

Encrypting secrets

Encrypt your secrets using Yandex Key Management Service keys. Secrets are only stored in encrypted form.

Access control

You can choose pre-configured service roles to ensure granular access to your secrets. Set up access permissions to read or manage your secret or its metadata.

Create a secret, select a Key Management Service (KMS) key, and securely store your login-password pairs and other sensitive information.

Questions and answers

What is a secret?

A secret may contain any of your confidential information, e.g. a login-password pair, server certificate keys, or cloud service account keys.

