Yandex Cloud Functions

Run code as a function in a secure, fault-tolerant, and automatically scalable environment without creating or maintaining VMs.

Flexible scaling

As the number of function calls increases, the service automatically creates additional instances of your function. All functions run in parallel.

High availability

The runtime environment is hosted in three availability zones, ensuring availability even if one zone fails.

Deploy prepared instances

Configure prepare instances of functions always ready to process loads. This mode allows you to avoid cold starts and quickly process loads of any size.

Functions in internal networks

Give functions access to your VPC to accelerate interactions with private resources: database clusters, virtual machines, Kubernetes nodes, etc.

Triggers

Use triggers to set up integration between Cloud Functions and other services without writing any integration code.

Free tier

Only pay for data storage and operations in serverless mode. The services offers special rates: the first 1,000,000 function calls each month are free of charge.

Implement your projects using Cloud Functions

Document flow automation

Use triggers to automate the processing of incoming email. Create a trigger and an email address will generate automatically. Mail arriving at this address will call the function you indicate.

Develop skills for Alice

Develop new skills for Alice and scale them based on the number of user requests. A skill can be written in any programming language or using any web framework that you find convenient.

Create chatbots

Develop chatbots for Telegram, Slack, Skype, and other popular messenger platforms. You can use any framework to write bots in the languages supported by Cloud Functions.

Getting started

Create a function and test it in the console.

FAQ

What programming languages can I use?

The service currently supports Node.js, PHP, Python, Go, Bash, Java, C# and R.

News 

Get started with Cloud Functions

