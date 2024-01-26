Yandex Cloud Functions
Run code as a function in a secure, fault-tolerant, and automatically scalable environment without creating or maintaining VMs.
Flexible scaling
As the number of function calls increases, the service automatically creates additional instances of your function. All functions run in parallel.
High availability
The runtime environment is hosted in three availability zones, ensuring availability even if one zone fails.
Deploy prepared instances
Configure prepare instances of functions always ready to process loads. This mode allows you to avoid cold starts and quickly process loads of any size.
Functions in internal networks
Give functions access to your VPC to accelerate interactions with private resources: database clusters, virtual machines, Kubernetes nodes, etc.
Triggers
Use triggers to set up integration between Cloud Functions and other services without writing any integration code.
Free tier
Only pay for data storage and operations in serverless mode. The services offers special rates: the first 1,000,000 function calls each month are free of charge.
Implement your projects using Cloud Functions
Document flow automation
Use triggers to automate the processing of incoming email. Create a trigger and an email address will generate automatically. Mail arriving at this address will call the function you indicate.
Develop skills for Alice
Develop new skills for Alice and scale them based on the number of user requests. A skill can be written in any programming language or using any web framework that you find convenient.
Create chatbots
Develop chatbots for Telegram, Slack, Skype, and other popular messenger platforms. You can use any framework to write bots in the languages supported by Cloud Functions.
Getting started
Create a function and test it in the console.
FAQ
What programming languages can I use?
What is a runtime environment?
How do I track function execution?
What modes of function execution are available?
How can I safely deliver passwords, secrets, and other sensitive information to a function?
How do I set up Cloud Functions integration with other Yandex Cloud services?
