Support tickets
Collect support tickets via Yandex Forms, send them to Yandex Tracker or another system using integrations.
A free service where you can easily create forms for your business.
Collect feedback, requests from your customers and employees,
register users for events, and carry out surveys.
Allow all users or only your staff to fill out forms. Let your colleagues to edit your forms and view responses.
Add open-ended, yes/no, and multiple choice questions, a rating scale, a list of colleagues from your organization, and much more.
Make certain answers required. Show or hide certain questions depending on users' previous answers.
Easily get code to embed within site content, share the form on social media, or send a link via email or messenger.
Set up integration with Yandex Tracker to generate a task based on each response — a simple way to gather and track tickets and error messages.
View reponses in the interface, download them in XLSX, CSV, and JSON formats, send them by email, or save them to a Yandex Wiki page.
Forms for personal use
Use Yandex Forms for personal needs or when you don’t need to use forms together with your colleagues.
