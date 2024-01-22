Search
A scalable service for managing data streams in real time.

Simplifies data exchange between components in microservice architectures.
When used as a transport for microservices, it simplifies integration, increases reliability, and improves scaling.

Compatible with Apache Kafka® and AWS Kinesis Data Streams protocols.

Instant data transfer

Read and write data in near real time. Set data throughput and storage times to meet your needs.

Elastic resource allocation

Enjoy granular configuration of the resources for processing data streams, from small streams of 100 KB/s to streams of 100 MB/s.

Data stream management

Deliver a single stream to multiple targets with different retention policies using Yandex Data Transfer.

Replication in several availability zones

Data is automatically replicated across multiple georgraphically distributed availability zones.

Straightforward and easy to use

Once created, you can manage data streams centrally in the management console or using the API.

Implement your projects using Data Streams

Data streaming bus

Simplify data exchange between components in microservice architectures, especially in a many-to-many scenario. When used as a microservice transport, it simplifies, increases reliability, and improves scaling. Compatible with Apache Kafka® and AWS Kinesis Data Streams protocolsWha.

Storing application logs

Integration with delivery systems like fluentd®/logstash frees you to avoid writing code to send application logs to Yandex Cloud storage systems:

Data entry into storage systems

Enter arbitrary data into Yandex Cloud storage from any sources: mobile phones, devices, and servers thanks to support for the HTTP protocols and AWS Kinesis Data Streams protocols. The input data can be processed in Cloud Functions for cleaning, masking of sensitive data,  or to change the format.

Data delivery and processing with Data Streams

Stream processing with Data Streams

Yandex Data Streams can continuously collecting data from sources like website browsing histories, application and system logs, and social media feeds.

What is Data Streams for?

Yandex Data Streams is capable of continuously collecting data from sources such as website browsing histories, application logs, social media feeds, and system logs.

