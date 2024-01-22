Stream processing with Data Streams
Yandex Data Streams can continuously collecting data from sources like website browsing histories, application and system logs, and social media feeds.
A scalable service for managing data streams in real time.
Simplifies data exchange between components in microservice architectures.
When used as a transport for microservices, it simplifies integration, increases reliability, and improves scaling.
Compatible with Apache Kafka® and AWS Kinesis Data Streams protocols.
Read and write data in near real time. Set data throughput and storage times to meet your needs.
Enjoy granular configuration of the resources for processing data streams, from small streams of 100 KB/s to streams of 100 MB/s.
Deliver a single stream to multiple targets with different retention policies using Yandex Data Transfer.
Data is automatically replicated across multiple georgraphically distributed availability zones.
Once created, you can manage data streams centrally in the management console or using the API.
Data streaming bus
Simplify data exchange between components in microservice architectures, especially in a many-to-many scenario. When used as a microservice transport, it simplifies, increases reliability, and improves scaling. Compatible with Apache Kafka® and AWS Kinesis Data Streams protocolsWha.
Storing application logs
Integration with delivery systems like fluentd®/logstash frees you to avoid writing code to send application logs to Yandex Cloud storage systems:
Data entry into storage systems
Enter arbitrary data into Yandex Cloud storage from any sources: mobile phones, devices, and servers thanks to support for the HTTP protocols and AWS Kinesis Data Streams protocols. The input data can be processed in Cloud Functions for cleaning, masking of sensitive data, or to change the format.
Yandex Data Streams can continuously collecting data from sources like website browsing histories, application and system logs, and social media feeds.
What is Data Streams for?
Yandex Data Streams is capable of continuously collecting data from sources such as website browsing histories, application logs, social media feeds, and system logs.
What kinds of data can be transmitted via Data Streams?
How can I transfer data?
What sets Data Streams apart from Apache Kafka®?
Logstash is a trademark of Elasticsearch BV in the United States and/or other countries.
Apache® and Apache Kafka® are registered trademarks or trademarks of Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.
ClickHouse is a registered trademark of ClickHouse, Inc.