PreviewYandex Cloud Registry
A service for securely storing and managing software artifacts used in the development and deployment of applications.
Store, manage, and protect build artifacts.
The service is offered free of charge and is at the Preview stage.
Security
Set up a secure artifact repository in a few minutes, and monitor access and operations via IAM roles and permissions. All artifacts are stored in encrypted form and protected from unauthorized access and threats.
Scalability
Storage is scaled for tasks without needing to connect new hardware or loss of performance. Registries are located in the same data centers as your infrastructure. This ensures quick operations without unnecessary traffic costs.
Cloud-native management
With Yandex Cloud Registry, you create and manage an artifact registry via the Yandex Cloud API or console, and we maintain and ensure security.
You pay only for the space you use.
Integration with CI/CD
The service is fully integrated with Yandex Cloud tools and runtime environments and supports native artifact protocols. This simplifies integration with CI/CD tools and allows you to automate the assembly, testing, and launch of applications.
Saving development artifacts
The service allows developers to download and store code libraries, software packages, and other development artifacts.
Version control
Yandex Cloud Registry supports versioning of artifacts. This helps developers keep track of changes in code and configurations.
FAQ
How does Yandex Cloud Registry differ from Container Registry?
Yandex Cloud Registry is designed to store various artifacts, including software packages, code libraries, and other files.
Container Registry is a service that allows you to store and distribute Docker images.
What types of artifacts can I store in the service?
How do you guarantee data security?
