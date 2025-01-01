Contact UsGet started

Yandex Cloud Postbox

Yandex Cloud Postbox is a transactional email service.
Use Cloud Postbox to save time and money on server management, network configuration, and reputation monitoring of IP addresses. Yandex Cloud Postbox provides:
  • Ready-made infrastructure used by Yandex for its own tasks.
  • Flexible monitoring and logging through integration with Yandex Monitoring and Yandex Cloud Logging.
  • Compliance with international and national standards.
  • Simplified integration with other Yandex Cloud services and your applications.