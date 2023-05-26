Container Registry API, REST: Image methods
A set of methods for managing Image resources.
JSON Representation
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"digest": "string",
"compressedSize": "string",
"config": {
"id": "string",
"digest": "string",
"size": "string",
"urls": [
"string"
]
},
"layers": [
{
"id": "string",
"digest": "string",
"size": "string",
"urls": [
"string"
]
}
],
"tags": [
"string"
],
"createdAt": "string"
}
|Field
|Description
|id
|string
Output only. ID of the Docker image.
|name
|string
Name of the Docker image. The name is unique within the registry.
|digest
|string
Content-addressable identifier of the Docker image.
|compressedSize
|string (int64)
Compressed size of the Docker image, specified in bytes.
|config
|object
Configuration of the Docker image.
A Blob resource.
|config.
id
|string
Output only. ID of the blob.
|config.
digest
|string
Content-addressable identifier of the blob.
|config.
size
|string (int64)
Size of the blob, specified in bytes.
|config.
urls[]
|string
List of blob urls.
|layers[]
|object
Layers of the Docker image.
|layers[].
id
|string
Output only. ID of the blob.
|layers[].
digest
|string
Content-addressable identifier of the blob.
|layers[].
size
|string (int64)
Size of the blob, specified in bytes.
|layers[].
urls[]
|string
List of blob urls.
|tags[]
|string
Tags of the Docker image.
Each tag is unique within the repository.
|createdAt
|string (date-time)
Output only. Creation timestamp in RFC3339 text format.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
Methods
|Method
|Description
|delete
|Deletes the specified Docker image.
|get
|Returns the specified Image resource.
|list
|Retrieves the list of Image resources in the specified registry or repository.