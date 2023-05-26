Search
Yandex Container Registry

Container Registry API, REST: Image methods

Updated at May 26, 2023

A set of methods for managing Image resources.

JSON Representation

{
  "id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "digest": "string",
  "compressedSize": "string",
  "config": {
    "id": "string",
    "digest": "string",
    "size": "string",
    "urls": [
      "string"
    ]
  },
  "layers": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "digest": "string",
      "size": "string",
      "urls": [
        "string"
      ]
    }
  ],
  "tags": [
    "string"
  ],
  "createdAt": "string"
}
Field Description
id string

Output only. ID of the Docker image.
name string

Name of the Docker image. The name is unique within the registry.
digest string

Content-addressable identifier of the Docker image.
compressedSize string (int64)

Compressed size of the Docker image, specified in bytes.
config object

Configuration of the Docker image.

A Blob resource.
config.
id		 string

Output only. ID of the blob.
config.
digest		 string

Content-addressable identifier of the blob.
config.
size		 string (int64)

Size of the blob, specified in bytes.
config.
urls[]		 string

List of blob urls.
layers[] object

Layers of the Docker image.
layers[].
id		 string

Output only. ID of the blob.
layers[].
digest		 string

Content-addressable identifier of the blob.
layers[].
size		 string (int64)

Size of the blob, specified in bytes.
layers[].
urls[]		 string

List of blob urls.
tags[] string

Tags of the Docker image.

Each tag is unique within the repository.
createdAt string (date-time)

Output only. Creation timestamp in RFC3339 text format.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

Methods

Method Description
delete Deletes the specified Docker image.
get Returns the specified Image resource.
list Retrieves the list of Image resources in the specified registry or repository.
