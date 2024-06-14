Troubleshooting in Compute Cloud
This section describes typical problems that may arise when using Compute Cloud and the relevant solutions.
You cannot connect to a new VM with multiple network interfaces over SSH
When creating a Linux VM with multiple network interfaces, the additional network interfaces may not work correctly in the OS. In some cases, this issue can hinder network connectivity and prevent you from connecting to the VM over SSH.
To fix the issue, delete the VM and create a new one by providing additional cloud-init parameters in the new VM metadata:
Expand the Metadata section and add the
user-data key with the following configuration:
In the
write_files.content.network.ethernets configuration section, specify the settings for the required number of network interfaces you want to create on this VM, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.
#cloud-config
datasource:
Ec2:
strict_id: false
ssh_pwauth: yes
users:
- name: <username>
sudo: ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL
shell: /bin/bash
ssh-authorized-keys:
- <public_SSH_key>
write_files:
- path: "/etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml"
permissions: "0644"
content: |
# This file describes the network interfaces available on your system
# For more information, see netplan(5).
network:
version: 2
renderer: networkd
ethernets:
eth0:
dhcp4: yes
eth1:
dhcp4: yes
dhcp4-overrides:
use-dns: false
use-routes: false
dhcp6: no
eth2:
dhcp4: yes
dhcp4-overrides:
use-dns: false
use-routes: false
dhcp6: no
runcmd:
- sleep 1
- sudo -i
- netplan apply
In the
Primary network interface and
Other network interfaces configuration sections, specify the settings for the required number of network interfaces you want to create on this VM, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.
Create a file with the cloud-init configuration, e.g., vm-init.tpl:
vm-init.tpl:For Ubuntu
In the
write_files.content.network.ethernetsconfiguration section, specify the settings for the required number of network interfaces you want to create on this VM, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.
In the
Primary network interfaceand
Other network interfacesconfiguration sections, specify the settings for the required number of network interfaces you want to create on this VM, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.
-
When creating a VM, provide this configuration file in the
--metadata-from-fileparameter, for example:
yc compute instance create --name=multi-net-vm --hostname=multi-net-vm \ --zone ru-central1-a \ --create-boot-disk image-folder-id=standard-images,image-id=fd8bi0vgcf8vco49q3bm \ --cores=2 --memory=4G --core-fraction=100 \ --network-interface subnet-name=subnet1,ipv4-address=auto,nat-ip-version=ipv4 \ --network-interface subnet-name=subnet2,ipv4-address=auto \ --network-interface subnet-name=subnet3,ipv4-address=auto \ --metadata-from-file user-data=vm-init.tpl
-
Additional network interfaces do not work after you attach them to the existing VM
After you attach additional network interfaces to a Linux VM, they may fail to work correctly in the operating system. In some cases, this issue can hinder network connectivity and prevent you from connecting to the VM over SSH.
To fix this issue, try upgrading the VM's operating system to its latest version.
If upgrading the OS is not possible or does not help:
-
Connect to the VM over SSH.
If the SSH connection fails due to network connectivity issues, remove all the additional network interfaces and reboot the VM.
-
Update the OS network configuration:UbuntuDebian
-
Add the configuration of the new network interfaces to the
/etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yamlfile:
sudo nano /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml
In the
write_files.content.network.ethernetsconfiguration section, specify the settings for the required number of existing or new VM network interfaces, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.
# This file describes the network interfaces available on your system # For more information, see netplan(5). network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: eth0: dhcp4: yes eth1: dhcp4: yes dhcp4-overrides: use-dns: false use-routes: false dhcp6: no eth2: dhcp4: yes dhcp4-overrides: use-dns: false use-routes: false dhcp6: no
-
Assign the required permissions to the
/etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yamlfile:
sudo chmod 0644 /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml
-
Apply the configuration changes:
sudo netplan apply
-
Add the configuration of the new network interfaces to the
/etc/network/interfacesfile:
sudo nano /etc/network/interfaces
In the
Primary network interfaceand
Other network interfacesconfiguration sections, specify the settings for the required number of existing or new VM network interfaces, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.
# This file describes the network interfaces available on your system # and how to activate them. For more information, see interfaces(5). source /etc/network/interfaces.d/* # Loopback network interface auto lo iface lo inet loopback # Primary network interface allow-hotplug eth0 iface eth0 inet dhcp # Other network interfaces auto eth1 allow-hotplug eth1 iface eth1 inet dhcp auto eth2 allow-hotplug eth2 iface eth2 inet dhcp post-up ip route del default
-
Restart the network service:
sudo systemctl restart networking
-
-
If you previously had to remove additional network interfaces, attach them again.