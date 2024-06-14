Search
Yandex Compute Cloud

Troubleshooting in Compute Cloud

Updated at June 14, 2024

This section describes typical problems that may arise when using Compute Cloud and the relevant solutions.

You cannot connect to a new VM with multiple network interfaces over SSH

When creating a Linux VM with multiple network interfaces, the additional network interfaces may not work correctly in the OS. In some cases, this issue can hinder network connectivity and prevent you from connecting to the VM over SSH.

To fix the issue, delete the VM and create a new one by providing additional cloud-init parameters in the new VM metadata:

Expand the Metadata section and add the user-data key with the following configuration:

For Ubuntu

In the write_files.content.network.ethernets configuration section, specify the settings for the required number of network interfaces you want to create on this VM, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.

#cloud-config

datasource:
  Ec2:
    strict_id: false
ssh_pwauth: yes
users:
  - name: <username>
    sudo: ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL
    shell: /bin/bash
    ssh-authorized-keys:
      - <public_SSH_key>
write_files:
  - path: "/etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml"
    permissions: "0644"
    content: |
      # This file describes the network interfaces available on your system
      # For more information, see netplan(5).
      network:
        version: 2
        renderer: networkd
        ethernets:
          eth0:
            dhcp4: yes
          eth1:
            dhcp4: yes
            dhcp4-overrides:
              use-dns: false
              use-routes: false
            dhcp6: no
          eth2:
            dhcp4: yes
            dhcp4-overrides:
              use-dns: false
              use-routes: false
            dhcp6: no
runcmd:
  - sleep 1
  - sudo -i
  - netplan apply
For Debian

In the Primary network interface and Other network interfaces configuration sections, specify the settings for the required number of network interfaces you want to create on this VM, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.

#cloud-config

datasource:
  Ec2:
    strict_id: false
ssh_pwauth: yes
users:
  - name: <username>
    sudo: ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL
    shell: /bin/bash
    ssh-authorized-keys:
      - <public_SSH_key>
write_files:
  - path: "/etc/network/interfaces"
    permissions: "0644"
    content: |
      # This file describes the network interfaces available on your system
      # and how to activate them. For more information, see interfaces(5).

      source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*

      # Loopback network interface
      auto lo
      iface lo inet loopback

      # Primary network interface
      allow-hotplug eth0
      iface eth0 inet dhcp

      # Other network interfaces
      auto eth1
      allow-hotplug eth1
      iface eth1 inet dhcp

      auto eth2
      allow-hotplug eth2
      iface eth2 inet dhcp
      post-up ip route del default
runcmd:
  - sleep 1
  - sudo -i
  - systemctl restart networking

Where:

  • name:: Username for connecting to the VM over SSH.
  • ssh-authorized-keys:: List of public SSH keys to connect the user to the VM over SSH. You need to specify at least one public SSH key.

  2. When creating a VM, provide this configuration file in the --metadata-from-file parameter, for example:

    yc compute instance create --name=multi-net-vm --hostname=multi-net-vm \
  --zone ru-central1-a \
  --create-boot-disk image-folder-id=standard-images,image-id=fd8bi0vgcf8vco49q3bm \
  --cores=2 --memory=4G --core-fraction=100 \
  --network-interface subnet-name=subnet1,ipv4-address=auto,nat-ip-version=ipv4 \
  --network-interface subnet-name=subnet2,ipv4-address=auto \
  --network-interface subnet-name=subnet3,ipv4-address=auto \
  --metadata-from-file user-data=vm-init.tpl

  2. When creating a VM, provide this configuration file in the yandex_compute_instance.metadata section, for example:

    resource "yandex_compute_instance" "multi-net-vm" {
  name        = "multi-net-vm"
  platform_id = "standard-v2"
  zone        = "ru-central1-a"

  resources {
    cores  = "2"
    memory = "2"
  }

  boot_disk {
    initialize_params {
      image_id = "fd8bi0vgcf8vco49q3bm"
    }
  }

  network_interface {
    subnet_id          = "e2lrucutusnd********"
    nat                = true
  }

  network_interface {
    subnet_id          = "e2lpp96bvvgp********"
    nat                = false
  }

  network_interface {
    subnet_id          = "e2lv9c6aek1d********"
    nat                = false
  }

  metadata = {
    user-data = "${file("./vm-init.tpl")}"
  }
}

Additional network interfaces do not work after you attach them to the existing VM

After you attach additional network interfaces to a Linux VM, they may fail to work correctly in the operating system. In some cases, this issue can hinder network connectivity and prevent you from connecting to the VM over SSH.

To fix this issue, try upgrading the VM's operating system to its latest version.

If upgrading the OS is not possible or does not help:

  1. Connect to the VM over SSH.

    If the SSH connection fails due to network connectivity issues, remove all the additional network interfaces and reboot the VM.

  2. Update the OS network configuration:

    1. Add the configuration of the new network interfaces to the /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml file:

      sudo nano /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml

      In the write_files.content.network.ethernets configuration section, specify the settings for the required number of existing or new VM network interfaces, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.

      # This file describes the network interfaces available on your system
# For more information, see netplan(5).
network:
  version: 2
  renderer: networkd
  ethernets:
    eth0:
      dhcp4: yes
    eth1:
      dhcp4: yes
      dhcp4-overrides:
        use-dns: false
        use-routes: false
      dhcp6: no
    eth2:
      dhcp4: yes
      dhcp4-overrides:
        use-dns: false
        use-routes: false
      dhcp6: no

    2. Assign the required permissions to the /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml file:

      sudo chmod 0644 /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml

    3. Apply the configuration changes:

      sudo netplan apply

    1. Add the configuration of the new network interfaces to the /etc/network/interfaces file:

      sudo nano /etc/network/interfaces

      In the Primary network interface and Other network interfaces configuration sections, specify the settings for the required number of existing or new VM network interfaces, as shown below. Interfaces are numbered starting from zero. This example shows how to set up three interfaces. You can add up to eight network interfaces to a single VM.

      # This file describes the network interfaces available on your system
# and how to activate them. For more information, see interfaces(5).

source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*

# Loopback network interface
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback

# Primary network interface
allow-hotplug eth0
iface eth0 inet dhcp

# Other network interfaces
auto eth1
allow-hotplug eth1
iface eth1 inet dhcp

auto eth2
allow-hotplug eth2
iface eth2 inet dhcp
post-up ip route del default

    2. Restart the network service:

      sudo systemctl restart networking

  3. If you previously had to remove additional network interfaces, attach them again.

