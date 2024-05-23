Search
Yandex Compute Cloud

Resetting a Windows Server admin password

Updated at May 23, 2024

Warning

If you do not have a password reset agent, install it.

The first time you connect to the VM over RDP, you need to reset the default admin password and generate a new one.

  1. In the management console, select Compute Cloud.
  2. Select the appropriate VM.
  3. Click Reset password.
  4. In the window that opens, click Generate password.

Warning

Make sure to save the generated password. It will not be displayed in the management console after you close the window.

