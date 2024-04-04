Search
Yandex Compute Cloud

Compute Cloud API, REST: Instance.detachNetworkInterface

April 4, 2024

Detaches the network-interface to the instance.

To Detach a network-interface, the instance must have a STOPPED status (Instance.status).
To check the instance status, make a get request.
To stop the running instance, make a stop request.

HTTP request

POST https://compute.api.cloud.yandex.net/compute/v1/instances/{instanceId}:detachNetworkInterface

Path parameters

Parameter Description
instanceId

Required. ID of the instance that in which network interface is being attached to.

Body parameters

{
  "networkInterfaceIndex": "string"
}
Field Description
networkInterfaceIndex string

Required. The index of the network interface.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "string",
  "done": true,
  "metadata": "object",

  //  includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": {
    "code": "integer",
    "message": "string",
    "details": [
      "object"
    ]
  },
  "response": "object",
  // end of the list of possible fields

}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field Description
id string

ID of the operation.
description string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
createdAt string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
createdBy string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
modifiedAt string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
done boolean (boolean)

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress. If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.
metadata object

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation. It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on. Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.
error object
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
includes only one of the fields error, response
error.
code		 integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
error.
message		 string

An error message.
error.
details[]		 object

A list of messages that carry the error details.
response object
includes only one of the fields error, response

The normal response of the operation in case of success. If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete, the response is google.protobuf.Empty. If the original method is the standard Create/Update, the response should be the target resource of the operation. Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.
In this article: