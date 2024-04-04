Compute Cloud API, REST: Instance.attachNetworkInterface
Attaches the network-interface to the instance.
To attach a network-interface, the instance must have a
STOPPED status (Instance.status).
To check the instance status, make a get request.
To stop the running instance, make a stop request.
HTTP request
POST https://compute.api.cloud.yandex.net/compute/v1/instances/{instanceId}:attachNetworkInterface
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|instanceId
|
Required. ID of the instance that in which network interface is being attached to.
Body parameters
{
"networkInterfaceIndex": "string",
"subnetId": "string",
"primaryV4AddressSpec": {
"address": "string",
"oneToOneNatSpec": {
"ipVersion": "string",
"address": "string",
"dnsRecordSpecs": [
{
"fqdn": "string",
"dnsZoneId": "string",
"ttl": "string",
"ptr": true
}
]
},
"dnsRecordSpecs": [
{
"fqdn": "string",
"dnsZoneId": "string",
"ttl": "string",
"ptr": true
}
]
},
"securityGroupIds": [
"string"
]
}
|Field
|Description
|networkInterfaceIndex
|string
Required. The index of the network interface
|subnetId
|string
Required. ID of the subnet.
|primaryV4AddressSpec
|object
Primary IPv4 address that will be assigned to the instance for this network interface.
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
address
|string
An IPv4 internal network address that is assigned to the instance for this network interface. If not specified by the user, an unused internal IP is assigned by the system.
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
oneToOneNatSpec
|object
An external IP address configuration. If not specified, then this instance will have no external internet access.
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
oneToOneNatSpec.
ipVersion
|string
External IP address version.
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
oneToOneNatSpec.
address
|string
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
oneToOneNatSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[]
|object
External DNS configuration
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
oneToOneNatSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[].
fqdn
|string
Required. FQDN (required)
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
oneToOneNatSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[].
dnsZoneId
|string
DNS zone id (optional, if not set, private zone used)
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
oneToOneNatSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[].
ttl
|string (int64)
DNS record ttl, values in 0-86400 (optional)
Acceptable values are 0 to 86400, inclusive.
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
oneToOneNatSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[].
ptr
|boolean (boolean)
When set to true, also create PTR DNS record (optional)
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[]
|object
Internal DNS configuration
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[].
fqdn
|string
Required. FQDN (required)
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[].
dnsZoneId
|string
DNS zone id (optional, if not set, private zone used)
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[].
ttl
|string (int64)
DNS record ttl, values in 0-86400 (optional)
Acceptable values are 0 to 86400, inclusive.
|primaryV4AddressSpec.
dnsRecordSpecs[].
ptr
|boolean (boolean)
When set to true, also create PTR DNS record (optional)
|securityGroupIds[]
|string
Required. ID's of security groups attached to the interface.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": true,
"metadata": "object",
// includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": "object",
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|Field
|Description
|id
|string
ID of the operation.
|description
|string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|createdAt
|string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
|createdBy
|string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|modifiedAt
|string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
|done
|boolean (boolean)
If the value is
|metadata
|object
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation. It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on. Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.
|error
|object
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
includes only one of the fields
error,
response
|error.
code
|integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|error.
message
|string
An error message.
|error.
details[]
|object
A list of messages that carry the error details.
|response
|object
includes only one of the fields
error,
response
The normal response of the operation in case of success. If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete, the response is google.protobuf.Empty. If the original method is the standard Create/Update, the response should be the target resource of the operation. Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.