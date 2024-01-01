PREVIEWYandex Cloud Registry
Yandex Cloud Registry is at the Preview stage.
Yandex Cloud Registry is a secure storage service for software artifacts used in app development and deployment. Store, manage, and protect your artifacts. Artifacts are software packages and other files used in app development and deployment.
- Create a secure storage for your artifacts in just a few minutes. Manage access and operations via roles and permissions provided with Identity and Access Management.
- Stored encrypted, all your artifacts will be securely protected from unauthorized access and threats.
- You can scale Cloud Registry to your tasks at hand without connecting new hardware or suffering any performance loss.
- With Cloud Registry, you can create a registry to store your artifacts in and manage it either via the API or Yandex Cloud management console.
- We take full care of your registry infrastructure and guarantee its security according to industry best practices. You only pay for the actual space used to store your artifacts.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected in compliance with Federal Law No. 152-FZ "On Personal Data" of the Russian Federation and complies with the following international and Russian standards ISO, GDPR, PCI DSS, and GOST R 57580.
