Yandex Cloud Billing

Changing the billing account organization

Updated at March 28, 2024

To change the billing account organization, a user must have the billing.accounts.owner and organizations.billingAccountSetter roles. To change the organization:

  1. Go to Yandex Cloud Billing.
  2. Select the billing account from the list.
  3. In the top-right corner of the Account info page, click Change organization.
  4. In the window that opens, select the organization from the list (you will see only those organizations in which you are a user), confirm the organization change, and click Change.
