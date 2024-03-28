Changing the billing account organization
Updated at March 28, 2024
To change the billing account organization, a user must have the
billing.accounts.owner and
organizations.billingAccountSetter roles. To change the organization:
Yandex Cloud Billing interface
- Go to Yandex Cloud Billing.
- Select the billing account from the list.
- In the top-right corner of the Account info page, click Change organization.
- In the window that opens, select the organization from the list (you will see only those organizations in which you are a user), confirm the organization change, and click Change.