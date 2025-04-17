Creating a private connection to cloud networks
With Yandex Cloud Interconnect, you can create a private connection between BareMetal subnets and Yandex Virtual Private Cloud subnets.
Note
Before creating a private connection, make sure your folder has a VRF segment with one or more routable subnets in BareMetal as well as a routing instance with one or more announced prefixes of private VPC subnets. You can order a routing instance by contacting support.
To create a private connection:
-
In the management console, select the folder where you want to create your private connection.
-
From the list of services, select BareMetal.
-
In the left-hand panel, select VRF and select the virtual network segment you need.
-
Under Private connection to cloud networks, click Set up connection and in the window that opens:
-
In the Setup method field, select
Specify IDand paste the routing instance private connection ID to the Connection ID field.
You can also go for
Select from the folder. In which case select a routing instance from the list that appears.
You will see the CIDRs of BareMetal and Virtual Private Cloud subnets which will be announced in Cloud Interconnect.
Warning
To successfully configure network connectivity between BareMetal subnets and on-premise or VPC subnets, their CIDR address ranges must not match or overlap.
-
To create a private connection with the specified subnet CIDRs, click Save.
-
The VRF information page will now display the new connection's ID and status under Private connection to cloud networks.
Note
Creating a private connection may take up to two business days. During this time, the connection status will be
Creating. After it is created, the connection status will change to
Ready.
A private connection to cloud networks can have one of the following statuses:
CREATING: Connection is being created.
READY: Connection is up and ready for use.
ERROR: There is an issue with the private connection. To fix it, contact support.
DELETING: Connection is being deleted.
UPDATING: Private connection settings are being updated.