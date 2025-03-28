BareMetal API, gRPC: ServerService.Get
Returns the specific Server resource.
To get the list of available Server resources, make a List request.
gRPC request
rpc Get (GetServerRequest) returns (Server)
GetServerRequest
{
"server_id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
server_id
|
string
ID of the Server resource to return.
To get the server ID, use a ServerService.List request.
Server
{
"id": "string",
"cloud_id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"zone_id": "string",
"hardware_pool_id": "string",
"status": "Status",
"os_settings": {
"image_id": "string",
"ssh_public_key": "string",
"storages": [
{
"partitions": [
{
"type": "StoragePartitionType",
"size_gib": "int64",
"mount_point": "string"
}
],
// Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
"disk": {
"id": "string",
"type": "DiskDriveType",
"size_gib": "int64"
},
"raid": {
"type": "RaidType",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "DiskDriveType",
"size_gib": "int64"
}
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
]
},
"network_interfaces": [
{
"id": "string",
"mac_address": "string",
"ip_address": "string",
// Includes only one of the fields `private_subnet`, `public_subnet`
"private_subnet": {
"private_subnet_id": "string"
},
"public_subnet": {
"public_subnet_id": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
],
"configuration_id": "string",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "DiskDriveType",
"size_gib": "int64"
}
],
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
A Server resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the server.
|
cloud_id
|
string
ID of the cloud that the server belongs to.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the server belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the server.
|
description
|
string
Description of the server.
|
zone_id
|
string
ID of the availability zone where the server is resides.
|
hardware_pool_id
|
string
ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.
|
status
|
enum Status
Status of the server.
|
os_settings
|
Operating system specific settings of the server. Optional, will be empty if the server is
|
network_interfaces[]
|
Array of network interfaces that are attached to the instance.
|
configuration_id
|
string
ID of the configuration that was used to create the server.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks that are attached to the server.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
OsSettings
|
Field
|
Description
|
image_id
|
string
ID of the image that the server was created from.
|
ssh_public_key
|
string
Public SSH key of the server.
|
storages[]
|
List of storages.
Storage
Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.
|
Field
|
Description
|
partitions[]
|
Array of partitions created on the storage.
|
disk
|
Disk storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
|
raid
|
RAID storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
StoragePartition
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum StoragePartitionType
Partition type.
|
size_gib
|
int64
Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
|
mount_point
|
string
Storage mount point.
Disk
Disk.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the disk.
|
type
|
enum DiskDriveType
Type of the disk drive.
|
size_gib
|
int64
Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
Raid
RAID storage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum RaidType
RAID type.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks in the RAID configuration.
NetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the network interface.
|
mac_address
|
string
MAC address that is assigned to the network interface.
|
ip_address
|
string
IPv4 address that is assigned to the server for this network interface.
|
private_subnet
|
Private subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
|
public_subnet
|
Public subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
private_subnet_id
|
string
ID of the private subnet.
PublicSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
public_subnet_id
|
string
ID of the public subnet.
A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.