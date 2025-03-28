Contact UsGet started

BareMetal API, gRPC: ServerService.Get

Written by
Updated at March 28, 2025

Returns the specific Server resource.

To get the list of available Server resources, make a List request.

gRPC request

rpc Get (GetServerRequest) returns (Server)

GetServerRequest

{
  "server_id": "string"
}

Field

Description

server_id

string

ID of the Server resource to return.

To get the server ID, use a ServerService.List request.

Server

{
  "id": "string",
  "cloud_id": "string",
  "folder_id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "zone_id": "string",
  "hardware_pool_id": "string",
  "status": "Status",
  "os_settings": {
    "image_id": "string",
    "ssh_public_key": "string",
    "storages": [
      {
        "partitions": [
          {
            "type": "StoragePartitionType",
            "size_gib": "int64",
            "mount_point": "string"
          }
        ],
        // Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
        "disk": {
          "id": "string",
          "type": "DiskDriveType",
          "size_gib": "int64"
        },
        "raid": {
          "type": "RaidType",
          "disks": [
            {
              "id": "string",
              "type": "DiskDriveType",
              "size_gib": "int64"
            }
          ]
        }
        // end of the list of possible fields
      }
    ]
  },
  "network_interfaces": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "mac_address": "string",
      "ip_address": "string",
      // Includes only one of the fields `private_subnet`, `public_subnet`
      "private_subnet": {
        "private_subnet_id": "string"
      },
      "public_subnet": {
        "public_subnet_id": "string"
      }
      // end of the list of possible fields
    }
  ],
  "configuration_id": "string",
  "disks": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "type": "DiskDriveType",
      "size_gib": "int64"
    }
  ],
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "labels": "map<string, string>"
}

A Server resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the server.

cloud_id

string

ID of the cloud that the server belongs to.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the server belongs to.

name

string

Name of the server.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the server.

zone_id

string

ID of the availability zone where the server is resides.

hardware_pool_id

string

ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.

status

enum Status

Status of the server.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified server status.
  • PROVISIONING: Server is waiting for to be allocated from the hardware pool.
  • STOPPING: Server is being stopped.
  • STOPPED: Server has been stopped.
  • STARTING: Server is being started.
  • RESTARTING: Server is being restarted.
  • ERROR: Server encountered a problem and cannot operate.
  • DELETING: Server is being deleted.
  • REINSTALLING: Server operating system is being reinstalled.
  • UPDATING: Server is being updated.
  • QUARANTINED: Server has been quarantined
  • RUNNING: Server is running normaly

os_settings

OsSettings

Operating system specific settings of the server. Optional, will be empty if the server is
provisioned without an operating system.

network_interfaces[]

NetworkInterface

Array of network interfaces that are attached to the instance.

configuration_id

string

ID of the configuration that was used to create the server.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks that are attached to the server.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

OsSettings

Field

Description

image_id

string

ID of the image that the server was created from.

ssh_public_key

string

Public SSH key of the server.

storages[]

Storage

List of storages.

Storage

Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.

Field

Description

partitions[]

StoragePartition

Array of partitions created on the storage.

disk

Disk

Disk storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

raid

Raid

RAID storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

StoragePartition

Field

Description

type

enum StoragePartitionType

Partition type.

  • STORAGE_PARTITION_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified storage partition type.
  • EXT4: ext4 file system partition type.
  • SWAP: Swap partition type.
  • EXT3: ext3 file system partition type.
  • XFS: XFS file system partition type.

size_gib

int64

Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

mount_point

string

Storage mount point.

Disk

Disk.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the disk.

type

enum DiskDriveType

Type of the disk drive.

  • DISK_DRIVE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified disk drive type.
  • HDD: Hard disk drive.
  • SSD: Solid state drive.

size_gib

int64

Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

Raid

RAID storage.

Field

Description

type

enum RaidType

RAID type.

  • RAID_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified RAID configuration.
  • RAID0: RAID0 configuration.
  • RAID1: RAID1 configuration.
  • RAID10: RAID10 configuration.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks in the RAID configuration.

NetworkInterface

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the network interface.

mac_address

string

MAC address that is assigned to the network interface.

ip_address

string

IPv4 address that is assigned to the server for this network interface.

private_subnet

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Private subnet.

Includes only one of the fields private_subnet, public_subnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

public_subnet

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Public subnet.

Includes only one of the fields private_subnet, public_subnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

private_subnet_id

string

ID of the private subnet.

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

public_subnet_id

string

ID of the public subnet.

A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.
Previous
Overview
Next
List