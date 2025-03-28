BareMetal API, gRPC: ServerService.BatchCreate
- gRPC request
- BatchCreateServersRequest
- NetworkInterfaceSpec
- PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface
- PublicSubnetNetworkInterface
- OsSettingsSpec
- Storage
- StoragePartition
- Disk
- Raid
- LockboxSecret
- operation.Operation
- BatchCreateServersMetadata
- BatchCreateServersResponse
- Server
- OsSettings
- Storage
- StoragePartition
- Disk
- Raid
- NetworkInterface
- PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface
- PublicSubnetNetworkInterface
Creates multiple servers in the specified folder.
gRPC request
rpc BatchCreate (BatchCreateServersRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
BatchCreateServersRequest
{
"folder_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"hardware_pool_id": "string",
"configuration_id": "string",
"rental_period_id": "string",
"network_interfaces": [
{
"id": "string",
// Includes only one of the fields `private_subnet`, `public_subnet`
"private_subnet": {
"private_subnet_id": "string"
},
"public_subnet": {
"public_subnet_id": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
],
"os_settings_spec": {
"image_id": "string",
"storages": [
{
"partitions": [
{
"type": "StoragePartitionType",
"size_gib": "int64",
"mount_point": "string"
}
],
// Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
"disk": {
"id": "string",
"type": "DiskDriveType",
"size_gib": "int64"
},
"raid": {
"type": "RaidType",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "DiskDriveType",
"size_gib": "int64"
}
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
],
// Includes only one of the fields `ssh_public_key`, `user_ssh_id`
"ssh_public_key": "string",
"user_ssh_id": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
// Includes only one of the fields `password_plain_text`, `password_lockbox_secret`
"password_plain_text": "string",
"password_lockbox_secret": {
"secret_id": "string",
"version_id": "string",
"key": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
},
"labels": "map<string, string>",
"count": "int64"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder to list images in.
To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.
|
name
|
string
Name of the server.
|
description
|
string
Description of the server.
|
hardware_pool_id
|
string
ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.
To get the hardware pool ID, use a HardwarePoolService.List request.
|
configuration_id
|
string
ID of the configuration to use for the server.
To get the configuration ID, use a ConfigurationService.List request.
|
rental_period_id
|
string
A period of time for which the server is rented.
|
network_interfaces[]
|
Network configuration for the server. Specifies how the network interface is configured
|
os_settings_spec
|
Operating system specific settings for provisioning the server. Optional, if omitted, the
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
|
count
|
int64
Number of servers to create.
NetworkInterfaceSpec
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the network interface. Should not be specified when creating a server.
|
private_subnet
|
Private subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
|
public_subnet
|
Public subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
private_subnet_id
|
string
ID of the private subnet.
PublicSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
public_subnet_id
|
string
ID of the public subnet.
A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.
OsSettingsSpec
|
Field
|
Description
|
image_id
|
string
ID of the image that the server was created from.
|
storages[]
|
List of storages to be created on the server. If not specified, the default value based on the
|
ssh_public_key
|
string
Public SSH key for the server.
Includes only one of the fields
Root user SSH key.
|
user_ssh_id
|
string
ID of the user SSH key to use for the server.
To get the user SSH key ID, use a yandex.cloud.organizationmanager.v1.UserSshKeyService.List request.
Includes only one of the fields
Root user SSH key.
|
password_plain_text
|
string
Raw password.
Includes only one of the fields
Password for the server.
|
password_lockbox_secret
|
Reference to the Lockbox secret used to obtain the password.
Includes only one of the fields
Password for the server.
Storage
Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.
|
Field
|
Description
|
partitions[]
|
Array of partitions created on the storage.
|
disk
|
Disk storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
|
raid
|
RAID storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
StoragePartition
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum StoragePartitionType
Partition type.
|
size_gib
|
int64
Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
|
mount_point
|
string
Storage mount point.
Disk
Disk.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the disk.
|
type
|
enum DiskDriveType
Type of the disk drive.
|
size_gib
|
int64
Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
Raid
RAID storage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum RaidType
RAID type.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks in the RAID configuration.
LockboxSecret
|
Field
|
Description
|
secret_id
|
string
Required field. The unique identifier for the lockbox secret that contains the user password.
|
version_id
|
string
The unique identifier for the lockbox version.
|
key
|
string
Required field. The key used to access a specific secret entry.
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"server_ids": [
"string"
]
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": {
"servers": [
{
"id": "string",
"cloud_id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"zone_id": "string",
"hardware_pool_id": "string",
"status": "Status",
"os_settings": {
"image_id": "string",
"ssh_public_key": "string",
"storages": [
{
"partitions": [
{
"type": "StoragePartitionType",
"size_gib": "int64",
"mount_point": "string"
}
],
// Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
"disk": {
"id": "string",
"type": "DiskDriveType",
"size_gib": "int64"
},
"raid": {
"type": "RaidType",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "DiskDriveType",
"size_gib": "int64"
}
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
]
},
"network_interfaces": [
{
"id": "string",
"mac_address": "string",
"ip_address": "string",
// Includes only one of the fields `private_subnet`, `public_subnet`
"private_subnet": {
"private_subnet_id": "string"
},
"public_subnet": {
"public_subnet_id": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
],
"configuration_id": "string",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "DiskDriveType",
"size_gib": "int64"
}
],
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
BatchCreateServersMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
server_ids[]
|
string
IDs of the servers that were created.
BatchCreateServersResponse
|
Field
|
Description
|
servers[]
|
List of Server resources that were created.
Server
A Server resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the server.
|
cloud_id
|
string
ID of the cloud that the server belongs to.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the server belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the server.
|
description
|
string
Description of the server.
|
zone_id
|
string
ID of the availability zone where the server is resides.
|
hardware_pool_id
|
string
ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.
|
status
|
enum Status
Status of the server.
|
os_settings
|
Operating system specific settings of the server. Optional, will be empty if the server is
|
network_interfaces[]
|
Array of network interfaces that are attached to the instance.
|
configuration_id
|
string
ID of the configuration that was used to create the server.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks that are attached to the server.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
OsSettings
|
Field
|
Description
|
image_id
|
string
ID of the image that the server was created from.
|
ssh_public_key
|
string
Public SSH key of the server.
|
storages[]
|
List of storages.
Storage
Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.
|
Field
|
Description
|
partitions[]
|
Array of partitions created on the storage.
|
disk
|
Disk storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
|
raid
|
RAID storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
StoragePartition
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum StoragePartitionType
Partition type.
|
size_gib
|
int64
Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
|
mount_point
|
string
Storage mount point.
Disk
Disk.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the disk.
|
type
|
enum DiskDriveType
Type of the disk drive.
|
size_gib
|
int64
Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
Raid
RAID storage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum RaidType
RAID type.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks in the RAID configuration.
NetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the network interface.
|
mac_address
|
string
MAC address that is assigned to the network interface.
|
ip_address
|
string
IPv4 address that is assigned to the server for this network interface.
|
private_subnet
|
Private subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
|
public_subnet
|
Public subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
private_subnet_id
|
string
ID of the private subnet.
PublicSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
public_subnet_id
|
string
ID of the public subnet.
A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.