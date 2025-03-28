Contact UsGet started

BareMetal API, gRPC: ServerService.BatchCreate

Updated at March 28, 2025

Creates multiple servers in the specified folder.

gRPC request

rpc BatchCreate (BatchCreateServersRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

BatchCreateServersRequest

{
  "folder_id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "hardware_pool_id": "string",
  "configuration_id": "string",
  "rental_period_id": "string",
  "network_interfaces": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      // Includes only one of the fields `private_subnet`, `public_subnet`
      "private_subnet": {
        "private_subnet_id": "string"
      },
      "public_subnet": {
        "public_subnet_id": "string"
      }
      // end of the list of possible fields
    }
  ],
  "os_settings_spec": {
    "image_id": "string",
    "storages": [
      {
        "partitions": [
          {
            "type": "StoragePartitionType",
            "size_gib": "int64",
            "mount_point": "string"
          }
        ],
        // Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
        "disk": {
          "id": "string",
          "type": "DiskDriveType",
          "size_gib": "int64"
        },
        "raid": {
          "type": "RaidType",
          "disks": [
            {
              "id": "string",
              "type": "DiskDriveType",
              "size_gib": "int64"
            }
          ]
        }
        // end of the list of possible fields
      }
    ],
    // Includes only one of the fields `ssh_public_key`, `user_ssh_id`
    "ssh_public_key": "string",
    "user_ssh_id": "string",
    // end of the list of possible fields
    // Includes only one of the fields `password_plain_text`, `password_lockbox_secret`
    "password_plain_text": "string",
    "password_lockbox_secret": {
      "secret_id": "string",
      "version_id": "string",
      "key": "string"
    }
    // end of the list of possible fields
  },
  "labels": "map<string, string>",
  "count": "int64"
}

Field

Description

folder_id

string

ID of the folder to list images in.

To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

name

string

Name of the server.
The name must be unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the server.

hardware_pool_id

string

ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.

To get the hardware pool ID, use a HardwarePoolService.List request.

configuration_id

string

ID of the configuration to use for the server.

To get the configuration ID, use a ConfigurationService.List request.

rental_period_id

string

A period of time for which the server is rented.

network_interfaces[]

NetworkInterfaceSpec

Network configuration for the server. Specifies how the network interface is configured
to interact with other servers on the internal network and on the internet.
Currently up to 2 network interfaces are supported: required private network interface and
optional public network interface.

os_settings_spec

OsSettingsSpec

Operating system specific settings for provisioning the server. Optional, if omitted, the
server will be created without an operating system.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

count

int64

Number of servers to create.

NetworkInterfaceSpec

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the network interface. Should not be specified when creating a server.

private_subnet

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Private subnet.

Includes only one of the fields private_subnet, public_subnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

public_subnet

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Public subnet.

Includes only one of the fields private_subnet, public_subnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

private_subnet_id

string

ID of the private subnet.

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

public_subnet_id

string

ID of the public subnet.

A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.

OsSettingsSpec

Field

Description

image_id

string

ID of the image that the server was created from.

storages[]

Storage

List of storages to be created on the server. If not specified, the default value based on the
selected configuration will be used as the field value.

ssh_public_key

string

Public SSH key for the server.

Includes only one of the fields ssh_public_key, user_ssh_id.

Root user SSH key.

user_ssh_id

string

ID of the user SSH key to use for the server.

To get the user SSH key ID, use a yandex.cloud.organizationmanager.v1.UserSshKeyService.List request.

Includes only one of the fields ssh_public_key, user_ssh_id.

Root user SSH key.

password_plain_text

string

Raw password.

Includes only one of the fields password_plain_text, password_lockbox_secret.

Password for the server.

password_lockbox_secret

LockboxSecret

Reference to the Lockbox secret used to obtain the password.

Includes only one of the fields password_plain_text, password_lockbox_secret.

Password for the server.

Storage

Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.

Field

Description

partitions[]

StoragePartition

Array of partitions created on the storage.

disk

Disk

Disk storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

raid

Raid

RAID storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

StoragePartition

Field

Description

type

enum StoragePartitionType

Partition type.

  • STORAGE_PARTITION_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified storage partition type.
  • EXT4: ext4 file system partition type.
  • SWAP: Swap partition type.
  • EXT3: ext3 file system partition type.
  • XFS: XFS file system partition type.

size_gib

int64

Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

mount_point

string

Storage mount point.

Disk

Disk.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the disk.

type

enum DiskDriveType

Type of the disk drive.

  • DISK_DRIVE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified disk drive type.
  • HDD: Hard disk drive.
  • SSD: Solid state drive.

size_gib

int64

Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

Raid

RAID storage.

Field

Description

type

enum RaidType

RAID type.

  • RAID_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified RAID configuration.
  • RAID0: RAID0 configuration.
  • RAID1: RAID1 configuration.
  • RAID10: RAID10 configuration.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks in the RAID configuration.

LockboxSecret

Field

Description

secret_id

string

Required field. The unique identifier for the lockbox secret that contains the user password.

version_id

string

The unique identifier for the lockbox version.
If omitted, the current version of the secret will be used.

key

string

Required field. The key used to access a specific secret entry.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "server_ids": [
      "string"
    ]
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": {
    "servers": [
      {
        "id": "string",
        "cloud_id": "string",
        "folder_id": "string",
        "name": "string",
        "description": "string",
        "zone_id": "string",
        "hardware_pool_id": "string",
        "status": "Status",
        "os_settings": {
          "image_id": "string",
          "ssh_public_key": "string",
          "storages": [
            {
              "partitions": [
                {
                  "type": "StoragePartitionType",
                  "size_gib": "int64",
                  "mount_point": "string"
                }
              ],
              // Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
              "disk": {
                "id": "string",
                "type": "DiskDriveType",
                "size_gib": "int64"
              },
              "raid": {
                "type": "RaidType",
                "disks": [
                  {
                    "id": "string",
                    "type": "DiskDriveType",
                    "size_gib": "int64"
                  }
                ]
              }
              // end of the list of possible fields
            }
          ]
        },
        "network_interfaces": [
          {
            "id": "string",
            "mac_address": "string",
            "ip_address": "string",
            // Includes only one of the fields `private_subnet`, `public_subnet`
            "private_subnet": {
              "private_subnet_id": "string"
            },
            "public_subnet": {
              "public_subnet_id": "string"
            }
            // end of the list of possible fields
          }
        ],
        "configuration_id": "string",
        "disks": [
          {
            "id": "string",
            "type": "DiskDriveType",
            "size_gib": "int64"
          }
        ],
        "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
        "labels": "map<string, string>"
      }
    ]
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

BatchCreateServersMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

BatchCreateServersResponse

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

BatchCreateServersMetadata

Field

Description

server_ids[]

string

IDs of the servers that were created.

BatchCreateServersResponse

Field

Description

servers[]

Server

List of Server resources that were created.

Server

A Server resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the server.

cloud_id

string

ID of the cloud that the server belongs to.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the server belongs to.

name

string

Name of the server.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the server.

zone_id

string

ID of the availability zone where the server is resides.

hardware_pool_id

string

ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.

status

enum Status

Status of the server.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified server status.
  • PROVISIONING: Server is waiting for to be allocated from the hardware pool.
  • STOPPING: Server is being stopped.
  • STOPPED: Server has been stopped.
  • STARTING: Server is being started.
  • RESTARTING: Server is being restarted.
  • ERROR: Server encountered a problem and cannot operate.
  • DELETING: Server is being deleted.
  • REINSTALLING: Server operating system is being reinstalled.
  • UPDATING: Server is being updated.
  • QUARANTINED: Server has been quarantined
  • RUNNING: Server is running normaly

os_settings

OsSettings

Operating system specific settings of the server. Optional, will be empty if the server is
provisioned without an operating system.

network_interfaces[]

NetworkInterface

Array of network interfaces that are attached to the instance.

configuration_id

string

ID of the configuration that was used to create the server.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks that are attached to the server.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

OsSettings

Field

Description

image_id

string

ID of the image that the server was created from.

ssh_public_key

string

Public SSH key of the server.

storages[]

Storage

List of storages.

Storage

Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.

Field

Description

partitions[]

StoragePartition

Array of partitions created on the storage.

disk

Disk

Disk storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

raid

Raid

RAID storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

StoragePartition

Field

Description

type

enum StoragePartitionType

Partition type.

  • STORAGE_PARTITION_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified storage partition type.
  • EXT4: ext4 file system partition type.
  • SWAP: Swap partition type.
  • EXT3: ext3 file system partition type.
  • XFS: XFS file system partition type.

size_gib

int64

Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

mount_point

string

Storage mount point.

Disk

Disk.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the disk.

type

enum DiskDriveType

Type of the disk drive.

  • DISK_DRIVE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified disk drive type.
  • HDD: Hard disk drive.
  • SSD: Solid state drive.

size_gib

int64

Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

Raid

RAID storage.

Field

Description

type

enum RaidType

RAID type.

  • RAID_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified RAID configuration.
  • RAID0: RAID0 configuration.
  • RAID1: RAID1 configuration.
  • RAID10: RAID10 configuration.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks in the RAID configuration.

NetworkInterface

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the network interface.

mac_address

string

MAC address that is assigned to the network interface.

ip_address

string

IPv4 address that is assigned to the server for this network interface.

private_subnet

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Private subnet.

Includes only one of the fields private_subnet, public_subnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

public_subnet

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Public subnet.

Includes only one of the fields private_subnet, public_subnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

private_subnet_id

string

ID of the private subnet.

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

public_subnet_id

string

ID of the public subnet.

A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.
