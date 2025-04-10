Viewing VM connection status
- In the management console, select Compute Cloud.
- In the left-hand panel, click Virtual machines.
In the Cloud Backup column, you will see the statuses of Cloud Backup's connection to the VM.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder through the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
See the description of the CLI command to view a list of VMs connected to Cloud Backup:
yc backup vm list compute --help
-
Run this command:
yc backup vm list compute
Result:
+----------------------+-------------+--------+---------+--------+-----------------+---------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+---------------------+---------------------+---------+ | INSTANCE ID | RESOURCE ID | ONLINE | ENABLED | STATUS | STATUS PROGRESS | STATUS DETAILS | LAST BACKUP TIME | NEXT BACKUP TIME | ACTIVE | CREATED AT | UPDATED AT | TYPE | +----------------------+-------------+--------+---------+--------+-----------------+---------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+---------------------+---------------------+---------+ | epdrmd2rpo6s******** | d0a6...1281 | true | true | OTHER | 0 | no_policies_applied | | | true | 2025-03-05 07:13:24 | 2025-03-05 07:13:24 | COMPUTE | | epd5fs8ojqhg******** | 68b1...2a82 | true | true | IDLE | 0 | | 2025-03-05 07:05:10 | 2025-03-05 07:05:10 | true | 2025-03-05 05:20:11 | 2025-03-05 07:05:22 | COMPUTE | +----------------------+-------------+--------+---------+--------+-----------------+---------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+---------------------+---------------------+---------+
In the
STATUScolumn, you will see the VM connection status.
To view the connection status of a specific VM, run this command:
yc backup vm get <VM_ID>
Result:
compute_instance_id: epd5fs8ojqhg******** created_at: "2025-03-05T05:20:11.391904178Z" updated_at: "2025-03-05T07:05:22.528557095Z" online: true enabled: true status: IDLE last_backup_time: "2025-03-05T07:05:10Z" next_backup_time: "2025-03-05T08:00:00Z" resource_id: 68b1e3f7-a855-45c7-8daf-13c8******** is_active: true init_status: REGISTRED metadata: "null" type: COMPUTE
To view the connection statuses of all VMs, use the list REST API method for the Resource resource or the ResourceService/List gRPC API call.
To view the connection statuses of a specific VM, use the get REST API method for the Resource resource or the ResourceService/Get gRPC API call.