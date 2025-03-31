Examples of requests for searching events in audit logs
This section contains the most common requests for searching events in audit logs for various Yandex Cloud resources. To get the events you need, run the request from the examples provided.
Infrastructure and network
Yandex Compute Cloud
Any actions with a VM
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.instance_id") = '<VM_ID>' and (
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.DeleteInstance' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.StartInstance' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.StopInstance' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.RestartInstance')
You can request the ID with the list of VMs in the folder.
Use a filter:
json_payload.details.instance_id="<VM_ID>" and (
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.DeleteInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.StartInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.StopInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.RestartInstance")
You can request the ID with the list of VMs in the folder.
Adding an additional interface to a VM
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.AttachInstanceNetworkInterface'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.compute.AttachInstanceNetworkInterface"
Adding access to a VM serial console
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
(JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance') and
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.metadata_serial_port_enable") = '1'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance" and
json_payload.details.metadata_serial_port_enable="1"
Creating or modifying a VM configured to get a token via AWS IMDSv1
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
(JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance') and
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.metadata_options.aws_v1_http_token") = 'ENABLED'
Use a filter:
(json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance") and
json_payload.details.metadata_options.aws_v1_http_token="ENABLED"
Yandex Virtual Private Cloud
Any actions from a particular IP address
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.request_metadata.remote_address") = '<IP_address>'
Use a filter:
json_payload.request_metadata.remote_address = "<IP_address>"
Adding a public IP address to a VM
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.network.AddressAttached'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.network.AddressAttached"
Creating or modifying a security group
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.network.CreateSecurityGroup" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.network.UpdateSecurityGroup"
Monitoring and resource management
Yandex Cloud Organization
Deleting a folder
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.resourcemanager.DeleteFolder' and
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.folder_name") = '<folder_name>'
You can request the folder name with the list of folders in the cloud.
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.resourcemanager.DeleteFolder" and json_payload.details.folder_name="<folder_name>"
You can request the folder name with the list of folders in the cloud.
Creating a federation
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.CreateFederation'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.CreateFederation"
Editing a federation
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.UpdateFederation'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.UpdateFederation"
Adding a certificate to a federation
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.CreateCertificate'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.CreateCertificate"
Discovering a cloud secret in the public domain
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.DetectLeakedCredential'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.DetectLeakedCredential"
Containers
Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes
Creating a cluster with a public IP address of the master
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' and
JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.master_spec.zonal_master_spec.external_v4_address_spec.address")
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" and
json_payload.request_parameters.master_spec.zonal_master_spec.external_v4_address_spec.address exists
Creating a cluster without a security group for the master
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
(JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateCluster') and not
JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.master_spec.security_group_ids")
Use a filter:
(json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" or
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateCluster") and not
json_payload.request_parameters.master_spec.security_group_ids exists
Creating a cluster without master autoupdate
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
(JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateCluster') and not
JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.master_spec.maintenance_policy.auto_upgrade")
Use a filter:
(json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" or
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateCluster") and not
json_payload.request_parameters.master_spec.maintenance_policy.auto_upgrade exists
Creating a cluster without etcd encryption
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' and not
JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.kms_provider.key_id")
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" and not
json_payload.request_parameters.kms_provider.key_id exists
Creating a cluster without network policies
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' and not
JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.network_policy.provider")
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" and not
json_payload.request_parameters.network_policy.provider exists
Creating a group of nodes with public IP addresses
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
(JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateNodeGroup') and
JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.node_template.v4_address_spec.one_to_one_nat_spec")
Use a filter:
(json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup" or
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup") and
json_payload.request_parameters.node_template.v4_address_spec.one_to_one_nat_spec exists
Creating a cluster without node group autoupdate
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
(JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateNodeGroup') and not
JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.maintenance_policy.auto_upgrade")
Use a filter:
(json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup" or
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateNodeGroup") and not
json_payload.request_parameters.maintenance_policy.auto_upgrade exists
Yandex Container Registry
Detecting critical vulnerabilities during image scanning
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.containerregistry.ScanImage' and
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.vulnerability_stats.critical") > 0
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.containerregistry.ScanImage" and
json_payload.details.vulnerability_stats.critical > 0
Data platform
Yandex Object Storage
Updating bucket access policy
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.storage.BucketPolicyUpdate'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.storage.BucketPolicyUpdate"
Opening public access when creating or modifying a bucket
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.storage.BucketUpdate' and
(JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.objects_access") = 'true' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.settings_read_access") = 'true' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.list_access") = 'true')
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.storage.BucketUpdate" and
(json_payload.details.objects_access: "true" or
json_payload.details.settings_read_access: "true" or
json_payload.details.list_access: "true")
Managed databases (MDB)
Creating or changing a user for MDB
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.postgresql.CreateUser' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.postgresql.UpdateUser' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.mysql.UpdateUser' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.mysql.CreateUser'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.postgresql.CreateUser" or
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.postgresql.UpdateUser" or
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.mysql.UpdateUser" or
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.mysql.CreateUser"
Security
Yandex Key Management Service
Updating roles for KMS keys
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.kms.UpdateSymmetricKeyAccessBindings' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.kms.SetSymmetricKeyAccessBindings' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.kms.UpdateAsymmetricEncryptionKeyAccessBindings' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.kms.SetAsymmetricEncryptionKeyAccessBindings'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.kms.UpdateSymmetricKeyAccessBindings" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.kms.SetSymmetricKeyAccessBindings" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.kms.UpdateAsymmetricEncryptionKeyAccessBindings" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.kms.SetAsymmetricEncryptionKeyAccessBindings"
Yandex Identity and Access Management
Actions of a given user over a period of time
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.authentication.subject_name") = '<username>' and
cast(JSON_VALUE(data, "$.event_time") as Timestamp) > Date("<period_start_date>")
limit 10
Specify the date in
YYYY-MM-DD format.
Use a filter:
json_payload.authentication.subject_name="<username>" and
json_payload.event_time>"<period_start_date>" and
json_payload.event_time<"<period_end_date>"
Specify the date in
YYYY-MM-DD format.
Creating any keys for service accounts
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateAccessKey' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateKey' or
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateApiKey'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateAccessKey" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateKey" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateApiKey"
Assigning primitive privileged roles for resources
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.access_binding_deltas.access_binding.role_id") = '<primitive_role>'
Use a filter:
json_payload.details.access_binding_deltas.access_binding.role_id="<primitive_role>"
Yandex Lockbox
Updating roles for secrets
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.lockbox.UpdateSecretAccessBindings'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.lockbox.UpdateSecretAccessBindings"
Reading a secret
Run this request:
select * from
bindings.`binding`
where
JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.lockbox.GetPayload'
Use a filter:
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.lockbox.GetPayload"