yc audit-trails trail update
December 2, 2024
Update the specified trail
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc audit-trails trail update <TRAIL-ID|TRAIL-NAME> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--file
|
string
Path to a file with a gRPC request to be executed, see proto files in the protobuf API specification: https://github.com/yandex-cloud/cloudapi/blob/master/yandex/cloud/audittrails/v1/trail_service.proto
|
--new-name
|
string
Specifies the new name of the trail.
|
--description
|
string
Specifies the textual description of the trail.
|
--labels
|
key=value[,key=value...]
Specifies the list of label KEY=VALUE pairs to add. For example, to add two labels named 'foo' and 'bar', both with the value 'baz', use '--labels foo=baz,bar=baz'.
|
--service-account-id
|
string
Specifies the trail service account ID.
|
--destination-bucket
|
string
Specifies the name of the destination bucket.
|
--destination-bucket-object-prefix
|
string
Specifies the prefix for uploaded results of the trail. Requires specifying 'destination-bucket'.
|
--destination-log-group-id
|
string
Specifies the ID of the destination log group.
|
--destination-yds-database-id
|
string
Specifies the ID of the YDB hosting a destination YDS stream. Requires specifying 'destination-yds-stream'.
|
--destination-yds-stream
|
string
Specifies the name of the destination YDS stream. Requires specifying 'destination-yds-database-id'.
|
--filter-all-folder-id
|
string
Specifies the ID of the folder from which all default events will be collected.
|
--filter-all-cloud-id
|
string
Specifies the ID of the cloud from which all default events will be collected.
|
--filter-all-organisation-id
|
string
Specifies the ID of the organisation from which all default events will be collected.
|
--filter-from-cloud-id
|
string
Specifies the ID of the cloud which contain all folders specified at 'filter-some-folder-ids'.
|
--filter-some-folder-ids
|
value[,value]
Specifies the list of folder IDs from which all default events will be collected. Requires specifying 'filter-from-cloud-id'
|
--filter-from-organisation-id
|
string
Specifies the ID of the organisation which contain all clouds specified at 'filter-some-cloud-ids'.
|
--filter-some-cloud-ids
|
value[,value]
Specifies the list of cloud IDs from which all default events will be collected. Requires specifying 'filter-from-organisation-id'
|
--id
|
string
Trail id.
|
--name
|
string
Trail name.
|
--async
|Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--impersonate-service-account-id
|
string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
|
--no-browser
|Disable opening browser for authentication.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
--jq
|
string
Query to select values from the response using jq syntax
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.