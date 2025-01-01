Search
Contact Us
Get started
Services
Solutions
Why Yandex Cloud
Blog
Pricing
Documentation
All Services
System Status
Featured
Infrastructure & Network
Data Platform
Containers
Developer tools
Serverless
Security
Monitoring & Resources
ML & AI
Business tools
All Solutions
By industry
By use case
Economics and Pricing
Security
Technical Support
Customer Stories
Gateway to Russia
Cloud for Startups
Education and Science
Blog
Pricing
Documentation
Architecture solutions
Architecture solutions
Architecture solutions and recommendations for implementing custom use cases in Yandex Cloud.
Recommendations on fault tolerance in Yandex Cloud