Migrating services from an NLB load balancer with VMs as targets to an ALB L7 load balancer
Written by
Updated at April 9, 2025
This tutorial covers a situation where a Yandex Network Load Balancer's incoming traffic is distributed among VMs located in target groups downstream of the load balancer.
You can create a service migration infrastructure using the following tools:
- Management console: Use the Yandex Cloud management console to create your infrastructure step by step.
- Terraform: Streamline creating and managing your resources with the infrastructure as code (IaC) approach. Download a Terraform configuration example and deploy your infrastructure using the Terraform Yandex Cloud provider.