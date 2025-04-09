Migrating services from a NLB load balancer with a Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster as a target to an L7 ALB load balancer
You can use a Yandex Network Load Balancer load balancer as part of services within a Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster. The cluster itself creates network load balancer objects according to the manifests provided and monitors the load balancer's target group receiving VMs from that cluster's node groups.
One of the options for a network load balancer in a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster is to use it as part of an nginx Ingress controller.
This tutorial covers the migration from a network load balancer to an Yandex Application Load Balancer L7 load balancer created by an Application Load Balancer Ingress controller, with a Yandex Smart Web Security security profile connected.
You can create a service migration infrastructure using the following tools:
- Management console: Use the Yandex Cloud management console to create your infrastructure step by step.
- Terraform: Streamline creating and managing your resources with the infrastructure as code (IaC) approach. Download a Terraform configuration example and deploy your infrastructure using the Terraform Yandex Cloud provider.