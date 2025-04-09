Migrating services from an external NLB load balancer to an L7 ALB load balancer with an internal NLB load balancer as a target
Yandex Network Load Balancer can distribute traffic across your load balancer pods deployed in a Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster. If Yandex Application Load Balancer does not support your load balancer configuration, you can add an internal network load balancer for distributing traffic to your load balancer pods and connect the internal network load balancer as a target for the Application Load Balancer L7 load balancer with a Yandex Smart Web Security security profile.
In this tutorial, we describe the scenario where you create an internal network load balancer to distribute traffic across the NGINX Ingress controller pods deployed in a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and specify the internal network load balancer’s IP address in the L7 load balancer target group.
You can create a service migration infrastructure using the following tools:
- Management console: Use the Yandex Cloud management console to create your infrastructure step by step.
- Terraform: Streamline creating and managing your resources with the infrastructure as code (IaC) approach. Download a Terraform configuration example and deploy your infrastructure using the Terraform Yandex Cloud provider.