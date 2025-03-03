Fault-tolerant website with load balancing via Yandex Application Load Balancer using Terraform
To create an infrastructure for your website with load balancing in three availability zones with an Application Load Balancer using Terraform:
- Get your cloud ready.
- Create an infrastructure.
- Upload the website files.
- Run a fault tolerance test.
If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.
Get your cloud ready
Sign up for Yandex Cloud and create a billing account:
- Go to the management console and log in to Yandex Cloud or create an account if you do not have one yet.
- On the Yandex Cloud Billing page, make sure you have a billing account linked and it has the
ACTIVEor
TRIAL_ACTIVEstatus. If you do not have a billing account, create one.
If you have an active billing account, you can go to the cloud page to create or select a folder for your infrastructure to operate in.
Learn more about clouds and folders.
Required paid resources
The infrastructure support cost includes:
- Fee for continuously running VMs (see Yandex Compute Cloud pricing ).
- Fee for a dynamic public IP address (see Yandex Virtual Private Cloud pricing).
- Fee for load balancing (see Application Load Balancer pricing).
- Fee for public DNS queries and DNS zones if using Yandex Cloud DNS (see Cloud DNS pricing).
Create an infrastructure
With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. These files store the infrastructure description written in HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.
Terraform is distributed under the Business Source License. The Yandex Cloud provider for Terraform is distributed under the MPL-2.0 license.
For more information about the provider resources, see the documentation on the Terraform website or mirror website.
To host a fault-tolerant website in a VM group with load balancing with Application Load Balancer using Terraform:
Install Terraform, get the authentication credentials, and specify the source for installing the Yandex Cloud provider (see Configure a provider, step 1).
Prepare your infrastructure description files:Ready-made configurationManually
Clone the repository with configuration files.
git clone https://github.com/yandex-cloud-examples/yc-website-high-availability-with-alb.git
Navigate to the repository directory. Make sure it contains the following files:
application-load-balancer-website.tf: New infrastructure configuration.
application-load-balancer-website.auto.tfvars: User data file.
- Create a folder for configuration files.
- In the folder, create:
application-load-balancer-website.tf: New infrastructure configuration file:
application-load-balancer-website.tf
# Declaring variables for confidential parameters variable "folder_id" { type = string } variable "vm_user" { type = string } variable "ssh_key_path" { type = string sensitive = true } variable "domain" { type = string } # Adding other variables locals { sa_name = "ig-sa" network_name = "network1" subnet_name1 = "subnet-1" subnet_name2 = "subnet-2" subnet_name3 = "subnet-3" } # Configuring a provider terraform { required_providers { yandex = { source = "yandex-cloud/yandex" version = ">= 0.47.0" } } } provider "yandex" { zone = "ru-central1-a" } # Creating a service account and assigning permissions resource "yandex_iam_service_account" "ig-sa" { name = local.sa_name } resource "yandex_resourcemanager_folder_iam_member" "editor" { folder_id = var.folder_id role = "editor" member = "serviceAccount:${yandex_iam_service_account.ig-sa.id}" } # Creating a cloud network and subnets resource "yandex_vpc_network" "network-1" { name = local.network_name } resource "yandex_vpc_subnet" "subnet-1" { name = local.subnet_name1 zone = "ru-central1-a" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id v4_cidr_blocks = ["192.168.1.0/24"] } resource "yandex_vpc_subnet" "subnet-2" { name = local.subnet_name2 zone = "ru-central1-b" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id v4_cidr_blocks = ["192.168.2.0/24"] } resource "yandex_vpc_subnet" "subnet-3" { name = local.subnet_name3 zone = "ru-central1-d" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id v4_cidr_blocks = ["192.168.3.0/24"] } # Create security groups resource "yandex_vpc_security_group" "alb-sg" { name = "alb-sg" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id egress { protocol = "ANY" description = "any" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] from_port = 1 to_port = 65535 } ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "ext-http" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] port = 80 } ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "ext-https" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] port = 443 } ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "healthchecks" predefined_target = "loadbalancer_healthchecks" port = 30080 } } resource "yandex_vpc_security_group" "alb-vm-sg" { name = "alb-vm-sg" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "balancer" security_group_id = yandex_vpc_security_group.alb-sg.id port = 80 } ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "ssh" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] port = 22 } } # Creating an instance group for a website resource "yandex_compute_image" "lemp" { source_family = "lemp" } resource "yandex_compute_instance_group" "alb-vm-group" { name = "alb-vm-group" folder_id = var.folder_id service_account_id = yandex_iam_service_account.ig-sa.id instance_template { platform_id = "standard-v2" service_account_id = yandex_iam_service_account.ig-sa.id resources { core_fraction = 5 memory = 1 cores = 2 } boot_disk { mode = "READ_WRITE" initialize_params { image_id = yandex_compute_image.lemp.id type = "network-hdd" size = 3 } } network_interface { network_id = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id subnet_ids = [yandex_vpc_subnet.subnet-1.id,yandex_vpc_subnet.subnet-2.id,yandex_vpc_subnet.subnet-3.id] nat = true security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.alb-vm-sg.id] } metadata = { user-data = "#cloud-config\nusers:\n - name: ${var.vm_user}\n groups: sudo\n shell: /bin/bash\n sudo: ['ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL']\n ssh_authorized_keys:\n - ${file("${var.ssh_key_path}")}" } } scale_policy { fixed_scale { size = 3 } } allocation_policy { zones = ["ru-central1-a", "ru-central1-b", "ru-central1-d"] } deploy_policy { max_unavailable = 1 max_expansion = 0 } application_load_balancer { target_group_name = "alb-tg" } } # Creating a backend group resource "yandex_alb_backend_group" "alb-bg" { name = "alb-bg" http_backend { name = "backend-1" port = 80 target_group_ids = [yandex_compute_instance_group.alb-vm-group.application_load_balancer.0.target_group_id] healthcheck { timeout = "10s" interval = "2s" healthcheck_port = 80 http_healthcheck { path = "/" } } } } # Creating an HTTP router and a virtual host resource "yandex_alb_http_router" "alb-router" { name = "alb-router" } resource "yandex_alb_virtual_host" "alb-host" { name = "alb-host" http_router_id = yandex_alb_http_router.alb-router.id authority = [var.domain, "www.${var.domain}"] route { name = "route-1" http_route { http_route_action { backend_group_id = yandex_alb_backend_group.alb-bg.id } } } } # Creating an L7 load balancer resource "yandex_alb_load_balancer" "alb-1" { name = "alb-1" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.alb-sg.id] allocation_policy { location { zone_id = "ru-central1-a" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.subnet-1.id } location { zone_id = "ru-central1-b" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.subnet-2.id } location { zone_id = "ru-central1-d" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.subnet-3.id } } listener { name = "alb-listener" endpoint { address { external_ipv4_address { } } ports = [ 80 ] } http { handler { http_router_id = yandex_alb_http_router.alb-router.id } } } } # Creating a DNS zone resource "yandex_dns_zone" "alb-zone" { name = "alb-zone" description = "Public zone" zone = "${var.domain}." public = true } # Create resource records in a DNS zone resource "yandex_dns_recordset" "rs-1" { zone_id = yandex_dns_zone.alb-zone.id name = "${var.domain}." ttl = 600 type = "A" data = [yandex_alb_load_balancer.alb-1.listener[0].endpoint[0].address[0].external_ipv4_address[0].address] } resource "yandex_dns_recordset" "rs-2" { zone_id = yandex_dns_zone.alb-zone.id name = "www" ttl = 600 type = "CNAME" data = [ var.domain ] }
application-load-balancer-website.auto.tfvars: User data file:
application-load-balancer-website.auto.tfvars
folder_id = "<folder_ID>" vm_user = "<instance_username>" ssh_key_path = "<path_to_public_SSH_key>" domain = "<domain>"
For more information about the properties of Terraform resources, see these Terraform guides:
- Service account: yandex_iam_service_account.
- Role: yandex_resourcemanager_folder_iam_member.
- Network: yandex_vpc_network.
- Subnets: yandex_vpc_subnet.
- Security groups: yandex_vpc_security_group.
- VM image: yandex_compute_image.
- Instance group: yandex_compute_instance_group.
- Backend group: yandex_alb_backend_group.
- HTTP router: yandex_alb_http_router.
- Virtual host: yandex_alb_virtual_host.
- L7 load balancer: yandex_alb_load_balancer.
- DNS zone: yandex_dns_zone.
- DNS resource record: yandex_dns_recordset.
In the
application-load-balancer-website.auto.tfvarsfile, set the following user-defined properties:
folder_id: Folder ID.
vm_user: VM username.
ssh_key_path: Path to the public SSH key that is required to authenticate the user on the VM. For more information, see Creating an SSH key pair.
domain: Domain name, e.g.,
alb-example.com.
Create the resources:
In the terminal, change to the folder where you edited the configuration file.
Make sure the configuration file is correct using the command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, the following message is returned:
Success! The configuration is valid.
Run the command:
terraform plan
The terminal will display a list of resources with parameters. No changes are made at this step. If the configuration contains errors, Terraform will point them out.
Apply the configuration changes:
terraform apply
Confirm the changes: type
yesin the terminal and press Enter.
After creating the infrastructure, upload the website files.
Upload the website files
To test the web server, upload the website files to each VM. You can use the
index.html file from this archive as an example.
For each VM in the created group, do the following:
On the Virtual machines tab, click the VM name in the list.
Copy Public IPv4 address from the Network section.
-
Connect to the VM over SSH.
Grant your user write permissions for the
/var/www/htmldirectory:
sudo chown -R "$USER":www-data /var/www/html
Upload the website files to the VM via SCP.Linux/macOSWindows
Use the
scpcommand line utility:
scp -r <path_to_directory_with_files> <VM_user_name>@<VM_IP_address>:/var/www/html
Use WinSCP to copy the local file directory to
/var/www/htmlon the VM.
Run a fault tolerance test
In the management console, select Compute Cloud.
Go to the page of the VM from the previously created group.
-
Copy Public IPv4 address from the Network section.
Connect to the VM over SSH.
-
Stop the web service to simulate a failure on the web server:
sudo service nginx stop
Open your website in a browser. The website should open, even though one of the web servers has failed.
After the check is complete, restart the web service:
sudo service nginx start
How to delete the resources you created
To stop paying for the resources you created:
Open the
application-load-balancer-website.tfconfiguration file and delete the new infrastructure description from it.
Apply the changes:
In the terminal, change to the folder where you edited the configuration file.
Make sure the configuration file is correct using the command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, the following message is returned:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run the command:
terraform plan
The terminal will display a list of resources with parameters. No changes are made at this step. If the configuration contains errors, Terraform will point them out.
Apply the configuration changes:
terraform apply
-
Confirm the changes: type
yesin the terminal and press Enter.
