Creating a load balancer with DDoS protection
Written by
Updated at September 22, 2024
DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) is a cyberattack that involves sending massive numbers of requests to a server or network to overwhelm it or render it inoperable.
In this tutorial, you will deploy a DDoS protection infrastructure for app backends in Yandex Cloud. To do this, you will create a cloud network, set up Yandex Virtual Private Cloud security groups, create a Yandex Compute Cloud instance group as backends and link it to the infrastructure of a Yandex Application Load Balancer L7 load balancer with a DDoS-protected public IP address.
You can create a DDoS protection infrastructure using the following tools:
- Management console, CLI: Use the Yandex Cloud management console or CLI to create your infrastructure step by step.
- Terraform: Streamline creating and managing your resources using the infrastructure as code (IaC) approach. Download a Terraform configuration example and then deploy the infrastructure using the Yandex Cloud Terraform provider.