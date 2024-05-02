Search
Yandex Application Load Balancer

Fields and annotations of the Service resource for Gateway API

Written by
Updated at May 2, 2024

The Service resource corresponds to Kubernetes. For Gateway API, services are backends between which the incoming traffic is distributed within a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster. The services acting as Application Load Balancer backends are specified in the HTTPRoute resource.

Service is a standard Kubernetes resource. Below, you can find the descriptions of the resource fields and annotations the Application Load Balancer tools for Managed Service for Kubernetes interface with. For a full description of the resource configuration, see the Kubernetes documentation.

Service

apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: <string>
spec: <ServiceSpec>

Field

Value or type

Description

apiVersion

v1

Required.

Kubernetes API version.

kind

Service

Resource type.

metadata

ObjectMeta

Required.

Resource metadata.

metadata.name

string

Required.

Resource name.

This name is not the balancer name in Application Load Balancer.

spec

ServiceSpec

Required.

Resource specification.
Example
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: alb-demo-1
spec:
  selector:
    app: alb-demo-1
  type: NodePort
  ports:
    - name: http
      port: 80
      protocol: TCP
      nodePort: 30081

ServiceSpec

type: NodePort
ports:
  - <ServicePort>
  -

Field

Value or type

Description

type

NodePort

Required.

Service type.

Warning

The Kubernetes services used as backends (as specified in the Ingress rules directly or in HttpBackendGroup), must be of NodePort type. For more details on this type, please see the Kubernetes documentation.

ports

[]ServicePort

Required.

List of ports where the service is available.

ServicePort

port: <int32>
name: <string>
protocol: <protocol>
nodePort: <int32>

Field

Value or type

Description

port

int32

Required.
Number of port where the service is available.

You can use this number if you designate a service as a backend:

  • In Ingress: using the spec.rules.http.paths.backend.service.port.number field (see the configuration).
  • In an HttpBackendGroup backend group: using the spec.backends.service.port.number field (see the configuration).

name

string

Port name within the service.

You can use this name if you designate a service as a backend:

  • In Ingress: using the spec.rules.http.paths.backend.service.port.name field (see the configuration).
  • In an HttpBackendGroup backend group: using the spec.backends.service.port.name field (see the configuration).

protocol

TCP

Network protocol for the port. TCP only.

nodePort

int32

Number of the port opened on the cluster nodes on which the service is deployed. The load balancer sends traffic to this port, and Kubernetes forwards the traffic to the service on its port in the port parameter.

Corresponds to the backend port in the Application Load Balancer backend group.
