Setting limits on the number of requests using the Global RateLimit module
Global RateLimit is at the Preview stage. To access the feature, contact support.
Use Global RateLimit to set a limit on the number of HTTP and gRPC requests to a virtual host. You can set this limit for the entire virtual host or its individual route.
You can also set the request limits in Yandex Smart Web Security. We recommend setting request limits in one service only, either in Application Load Balancer or in Smart Web Security. Duplicate settings may complicate monitoring and support of your applications.
Limiting incoming traffic helps you to do the following:
- Protect your host from overload by setting limits to match your system capacity.
- Distribute application resources more evenly among customers by setting per-IP address request limits.
In Global RateLimit, you can set:
- Limit on the number of requests per second (RPS) or per minute (RPM).
- Methods for tracking the number of requests:
all-requests: Single limit for all incoming requests.
requests-per-ip: Limit for each separate IP address. This way, each IP address can accept only a specified number of requests per unit of time.
-
Response codes returned by RateLimit when blocking requests:
429: For HTTP
UNAVAILABLE: For gRPC
How Global RateLimit works
- When the RateLimit module is unavailable, limits do not apply (Fail Open mode).
- If the load spikes or there are delays in data synchronization between load balancer nodes, the number of routed requests may exceed the limits. Requests allowed beyond the limit will be accounted for in the next time intervals.
For example, you set a limit of 50 requests per second (
50 RPS). In the first second, 52 requests were routed, exceeding the limit. This means that, in the next second, only 48 requests will be routed.
Request routing when using limits
In the examples below, allowed requests are requests the load balancer routed to the virtual host. If you have a security profile configured, a request may be blocked by Yandex Smart Web Security.
Limits for individual virtual host routes
Here is an example with non-IP specific limits set for two virtual host routes.
In this example, requests will be processed as follows:
- Request
1: Allowed, as it does not exceed the limit for
/foo.
- Request
2: Allowed, as it does not exceed the limit for
/bar.
- Requests
3and
4: Rejected, as they exceed the limit for
/foo.
Per-IP address limits for individual virtual host routes
Here is an example with per-IP address limits set for two virtual host routes.