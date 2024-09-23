Using Yandex API Gateway to set up speech synthesis in Yandex SpeechKit
Using serverless technology, you can create your own integration with Yandex Cloud services.
This guide will show you how to create a custom setup with an OpenAPI 3.0-based API gateway with HTTP integration.
The users’ speech synthesis requests run through the API gateway that calls SpeechKit API through HTTP integration and retrieves the synthesized speech from SpeechKit.
To set up SpeechKit speech synthesis using Yandex API Gateway:
Required paid resources
The cost of support for the new infrastructure includes:
- Fee for the number of requests to the API gateway and outgoing traffic (see Yandex API Gateway pricing).
- Fee for using SpeechKit (see SpeechKit pricing).
Create a service account
Create a service account with the
speechkit-sa role for the folder where you create your infrastructure:
- In the management console, select the folder where you want to create a service account.
- Go to the Service accounts tab.
- Click Create service account.
- Enter the service account name:
speechkit-sa.
- Click Add role and select the
ai.speechkit-tts.userrole.
- Click Create.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
Create a service account named
speechkit-sa:
yc iam service-account create speechkit-sa
Result:
id: nfersamh4sjq******** folder_id: b1gc1t4cb638******** created_at: "2023-09-21T10:36:29.726397755Z" name: speechkit-sa
Save the
idof the
speechkit-saservice account and the folder where it was created (
folder_id).
For more information about the
yc iam service-account createcommand, see the CLI reference.
-
Assign the
ai.speechkit-tts.userrole for the folder to the service account by specifying the folder and service account IDs you previously saved:
yc resource-manager folder add-access-binding <folder_ID> \ --role ai.speechkit-tts.user \ --subject serviceAccount:<service_account_ID>
For more information about the
yc resource-manager folder add-access-bindingcommand, see the CLI reference.
To create a service account, use the create method for the ServiceAccount resource or the ServiceAccountService/Create gRPC API call.
To assign the
ai.speechkit-tts.user role for the folder to the service account, use the setAccessBindings method for the ServiceAccount resource or the ServiceAccountService/SetAccessBindings gRPC API call.
Create an API gateway
-
In the management console, select the folder where you want to create an API gateway.
-
In the list of services, select API Gateway.
-
Click Create API gateway.
-
In the Name field, enter
speechkit-api-gw.
-
In the Specification section, add the following specification and provide the
speechkit-saservice account ID in the
service_account_idparameter:
openapi: 3.0.0 info: title: Sample API version: 1.0.0 paths: /synthesis: post: requestBody: description: "/synthesis" content: application/json: schema: type: object x-yc-schema-mapping: type: static template: text: "${.text}" hints: - voice: "lera" - role: "friendly" - audioTemplate: audio: audioSpec: containerAudio: containerAudioType: "MP3" responses: 200: description: "/synthesis" content: application/json: schema: type: object x-yc-schema-mapping: type: static template: data: "${.result.audioChunk.data}" x-yc-apigateway-integration: http_method: post type: http url: https://tts.api.cloud.yandex.net/tts/v3/utteranceSynthesis service_account_id: "<service_account_ID>"
-
Click Create.
-
Wait until the status of the API gateway you just created switches to
running, and then click the row with the gateway name.
-
In the window that opens, copy the Default domain field value. You will need it later to check how the API gateway works.
-
Save the following specification to the
speechkit-gw.yamlfile and provide the
speechkit-saservice account ID in the
service_account_idparameter:
openapi: 3.0.0 info: title: Sample API version: 1.0.0 paths: /synthesis: post: requestBody: description: "/synthesis" content: application/json: schema: type: object x-yc-schema-mapping: type: static template: text: "${.text}" hints: - voice: "lera" - role: "friendly" - audioTemplate: audio: audioSpec: containerAudio: containerAudioType: "MP3" responses: 200: description: "/synthesis" content: application/json: schema: type: object x-yc-schema-mapping: type: static template: data: "${.result.audioChunk.data}" x-yc-apigateway-integration: http_method: post type: http url: https://tts.api.cloud.yandex.net/tts/v3/utteranceSynthesis service_account_id: "<service_account_ID>"
-
Run this command:
yc serverless api-gateway create \ --name speechkit-api-gw \ --spec=speechkit-gw.yaml
Where:
--name: API gateway name.
--spec: Path to the specification file.
Result:
done (2s) id: d5ddbmungf72******** folder_id: b1gt6g8ht345******** created_at: "2024-08-19T18:58:32.101Z" name: speechkit-api-gw status: ACTIVE domain: d5ddbmungf72********.apigw.yandexcloud.net connectivity: {} log_options: folder_id: b1gt6g8ht345******** execution_timeout: 300s
-
Save the service domain (the
domain filed value) of the API gateway you created. You will need it later to check how the API gateway works.
For more information about the
yc serverless api-gateway create command, see the CLI reference.
To create an API gateway, use the create REST API method for the ApiGateway resource or the ApiGatewayService/Create gRPC API call.
Check the result
Send a request to your API gateway by providing the service domain value you previously saved:
curl -v \
https://<service_domain>/synthesis \
-d '{"text": “Hello! S+erverless Api G+ateway now has a new feature: converting HTTP request or response body!"}' \
| jq -r '.data' | while read chunk; do base64 -d <<< "$chunk" >> audio.mp3; done
Once you run the above command, the synthesized speech will be saved to the
audio.mp3 file in the current directory. You can listen to the file you created in your browser, e.g., Yandex Browser or Mozilla Firefox.
To learn more about the format of the text provided in the
-d parameter, see the Yandex SpeechKit documentation.
How to delete the resources you created
If you no longer need the resources you created: