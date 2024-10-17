API Gateway Service, gRPC: ApiGatewayService.AddDomain
Attaches domain to the specified API gateway.
gRPC request
rpc AddDomain (AddDomainRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
AddDomainRequest
{
"apiGatewayId": "string",
"domainName": "string",
"certificateId": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
apiGatewayId
|
string
Required field. ID of the API gateway that the domain is attached to.
|
domainName
|
string
Name of the attaching domain.
|
certificateId
|
string
ID of certificate for the attaching domain.
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"apiGatewayId": "string",
"domainId": "string",
"domainName": "string",
"certificateId": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": "google.protobuf.Empty"
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
Creation timestamp.
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
AddDomainMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
apiGatewayId
|
string
ID of the API gateway that the domain is attached to.
|
domainId
|
string
ID of the attached domain.
|
domainName
|
string
Name of the attaching domain.
|
certificateId
|
string
ID of the certificate for provided domain.