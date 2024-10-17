Contact UsGet started

API Gateway Service, gRPC: ApiGatewayService.AddDomain

October 17, 2024

Attaches domain to the specified API gateway.

gRPC request

rpc AddDomain (AddDomainRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

AddDomainRequest

{
  "apiGatewayId": "string",
  "domainName": "string",
  "certificateId": "string"
}

Field

Description

apiGatewayId

string

Required field. ID of the API gateway that the domain is attached to.

domainName

string

Name of the attaching domain.

certificateId

string

ID of certificate for the attaching domain.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "apiGatewayId": "string",
    "domainId": "string",
    "domainName": "string",
    "certificateId": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": "google.protobuf.Empty"
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

createdAt

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

createdBy

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modifiedAt

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

AddDomainMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

google.protobuf.Empty

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

AddDomainMetadata

Field

Description

apiGatewayId

string

ID of the API gateway that the domain is attached to.

domainId

string

ID of the attached domain.

domainName

string

Name of the attaching domain.

certificateId

string

ID of the certificate for provided domain.
