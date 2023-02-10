Asynchronous operations
Any operations that change the state of a resource (create, change, or delete it) are asynchronous signature operations. This means that when they are called, the server returns the Operation object.
The
Operation object contains information about the operation: its status, ID, creation date, and more. You can use this object for operation status monitoring. The operation status is displayed in the
done field. If the field value is
true, the operation is completed; otherwise, the operation is still in progress.
When calling the
Create method, the returned
Operation object will contain the ID of the resource being created, even if the operation is not complete yet. Using this ID, you can access the resource via the
Get or
List method.
If an error occurs while performing an asynchronous operation, the server aborts all running procedures and returns the system to the previous state. The resources created during the operation are deleted. The
Operation object has the additional
error field describing the error. However, the operation is considered completed only when the system entirely rolls back to the previous state. For more information, see the Operation object description.