Contact UsGet started

Reserved Consumption for Yandex Cloud Services

Save up to 22% when reserving resources in Yandex Cloud Services for six months or a year in advance.

What is Reserved Consumption?

All users of the platform can get a discount when using Yandex cloud services. If you know the exact amount of cloud resources you will need for six months or a year, activate reserved consumption and save money. What will you get?

Lower prices

Save up to 15% when reserving resources for six months and up to 22% when reserving for a full year.

Learn more

Special offers for popular services

The offer is valid for Managed data platform services as well as Yandex Compute Cloud.

Go to list of services

Easy setup

To start using CVoS, simply select the duration and start date of the offer in the management console.

Get started

Flexible Resource Allocation

We offer a discount for the reserved amount of vCPU and RAM resources. Check the console to whether reserving for six months or a year offers a better deal, and calculate how much you will have to pay for the number of processor cores and RAM you want.

Go to console

Get the same CVoS terms for services

Compute Cloud

Virtual machines and block storage

Yandex Managed Service for PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL database management

Yandex Managed Service for ClickHouse

ClickHouse database management

Managed Service for MySQL®

MySQL® database management

Managed Service for Valkey

Valkey database management

Managed Service for OpenSearch

OpenSearch database management

Managed Service for Apache Kafka®

Apache Kafka® database management

Managed Service for YDB

Distributed fault-tolerant SQL DBMS

Managed Service for Greenplum®

Greenplum® database management

Have questions?

If you have any questions, please write to us

Talk to an expert