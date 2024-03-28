Third generation YandexGPT models: New business opportunities and 50% price reduction

New plans New plans

We strive to make our neural network as cost‑effective for businesses as possible. As part of it, on March 25, we reduced the cost of working with models in YandexGPT API by almost 50%. The price depends on the model version and operating mode, synchronous or asynchronous.

You can read more about YandexGPT models here.

Fine‑tuning models for business tasks

Companies will be able to fine‑tune models in YandexGPT API for their tasks on their own using Yandex DataSphere. To get started, one will need to load a file with request parameters and sample responses to them. After fine‑tuning, the neural network will work more precisely with tasks within a specific context.

New model performance assessment

To assess the performance of YandexGPT 3 Pro, our developers used multiple tests. One of them is YaMMLU_ru, a localized version of the international MMLU benchmark. It was used to compare the model to two leading neural networks: ChatGPT 3.5 and Llama. In addition, we used the side by side (SBS) testing method to assess how the new model handles simple user requests and complex tasks, such as generating ideas, summing up and classifying information, creating content, and more. On average, YandexGPT Pro performed better than YandexGPT 2 and ChatGPT 3.5 67% and 64% of the time, respectively. With simple user requests, the results are even higher: 69% and 70%, respectively.